SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that Health Canada has authorized the sale of IntelGenx’s hand sanitizer product, both in liquid and gel formulations, which will be manufactured using excess capacity at the Company’s Health Canada-certified cGMP manufacturing facility in Montreal.



Health Canada has implemented an interim expedited licensing approach in response to increasing demand for hand sanitizers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Agency has issued IntelGenx’s hand sanitizer liquid and gel formulations Natural Product Numbers 80100846 and 80101130, respectively, which permit product distribution to healthcare and commercial settings across Canada.

The Company currently expects product shipments to commence by early Q3-2020.

“We recently announced a new business development strategy focusing on near-term revenue generating opportunities,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “These Health Canada licences enable us to begin executing on this strategy, and contribute to the fight against COVID-19, using our existing resources.”

