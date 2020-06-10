Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Shielding Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Shielding market is expected to reach $29.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2026. Automotive shielding is a kind of protective layer introduced over the components of the vehicles protecting them from the heat transmitted in the operations of the vehicles, or the electromagnetic dispersions from the electrical components and devices present in the vehicles. This shielding ensures other parts and devices present in the vehicle from being affected by isolating the harmful components over to one part.



Factors such as increasing levels of adoption of electrical devices and equipment in the vehicle, rising safety concerns and increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are driving the market growth. However, use of advanced technology to limit electromagnetic interference (EMI) is restraining the market growth.



Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles coupled with the increasing stringency of emission norms, high demand for personal mobility, increasing per capita income, and improved lifestyle.



The key vendors mentioned are Tenneco Inc, Tech-Etch Inc, RTP Company, Parker Hannifin (Chomerics), Morgan Advanced Materials, Marian, Inc., Laird Plc, Kgs Kitagawa Industries Co, Henkel , Elringklinger Ag, Dana Incorporated, Autoneum and 3M.



Shielding Types Covered:

Heat Shielding

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding

Heat Applications Covered:

Under Chassis

Under Bonnet

Turbocharger

Transmission Tunnel

Fuel Tank

Exhaust System

Engine Compartment

Battery Management

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Applications Covered:

Night Vision System (NVS)

Navigation-Radio Combination

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Infotainment

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Engine Control Module (ECM)

Electronic Braking Systems

Electric Motor

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Control Area Networks (CAN)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Material Types Covered:

Non-Metallic

Metallic

Vehicle Types Covered:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Types Covered:

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Sales Channels Covered:

Aftermarket

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Shielding Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Heat Shielding

5.3 Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding



6 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Heat Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Under Chassis

6.3 Under Bonnet

6.4 Turbocharger

6.5 Transmission Tunnel

6.6 Fuel Tank

6.7 Exhaust System

6.8 Engine Compartment

6.9 Battery Management



7 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Night Vision System (NVS)

7.3 Navigation-Radio Combination

7.4 Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

7.5 Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

7.6 Infotainment

7.7 Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

7.8 Engine Control Module (ECM)

7.9 Electronic Braking Systems

7.10 Electric Motor

7.11 Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

7.12 Control Area Networks (CAN)

7.13 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

7.14 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

7.15 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)



8 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Metallic

8.3 Metallic



9 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Car

9.3 Commercial Vehicles



10 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

10.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

10.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

10.5 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)



11 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Sales Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aftermarket

11.3 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)



12 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



14 Vendors Landscape

14.1 Tenneco Inc

14.2 Tech-Etch Inc

14.3 RTP Company

14.4 Parker Hannifin (Chomerics)

14.5 Morgan Advanced Materials

14.6 Marian, Inc.

14.7 Laird Plc

14.8 Kgs Kitagawa Industries Co

14.9 Henkel

14.10 Elringklinger Ag

14.11 Dana Incorporated

14.12 Autoneum

14.13 3M



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8kr8of

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900