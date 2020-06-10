Dublin, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Shielding Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Shielding market is expected to reach $29.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2026. Automotive shielding is a kind of protective layer introduced over the components of the vehicles protecting them from the heat transmitted in the operations of the vehicles, or the electromagnetic dispersions from the electrical components and devices present in the vehicles. This shielding ensures other parts and devices present in the vehicle from being affected by isolating the harmful components over to one part.
Factors such as increasing levels of adoption of electrical devices and equipment in the vehicle, rising safety concerns and increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are driving the market growth. However, use of advanced technology to limit electromagnetic interference (EMI) is restraining the market growth.
Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles coupled with the increasing stringency of emission norms, high demand for personal mobility, increasing per capita income, and improved lifestyle.
The key vendors mentioned are Tenneco Inc, Tech-Etch Inc, RTP Company, Parker Hannifin (Chomerics), Morgan Advanced Materials, Marian, Inc., Laird Plc, Kgs Kitagawa Industries Co, Henkel , Elringklinger Ag, Dana Incorporated, Autoneum and 3M.
Shielding Types Covered:
Heat Applications Covered:
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Applications Covered:
Material Types Covered:
Vehicle Types Covered:
Electric Vehicle Types Covered:
Sales Channels Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Shielding Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Heat Shielding
5.3 Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding
6 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Heat Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Under Chassis
6.3 Under Bonnet
6.4 Turbocharger
6.5 Transmission Tunnel
6.6 Fuel Tank
6.7 Exhaust System
6.8 Engine Compartment
6.9 Battery Management
7 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Night Vision System (NVS)
7.3 Navigation-Radio Combination
7.4 Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
7.5 Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)
7.6 Infotainment
7.7 Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
7.8 Engine Control Module (ECM)
7.9 Electronic Braking Systems
7.10 Electric Motor
7.11 Driver Monitoring System (DMS)
7.12 Control Area Networks (CAN)
7.13 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
7.14 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
7.15 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
8 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Material Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Non-Metallic
8.3 Metallic
9 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Passenger Car
9.3 Commercial Vehicles
10 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
10.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
10.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
10.5 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
11 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Sales Channel
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aftermarket
11.3 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
12 Global Automotive Shielding Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 Tenneco Inc
14.2 Tech-Etch Inc
14.3 RTP Company
14.4 Parker Hannifin (Chomerics)
14.5 Morgan Advanced Materials
14.6 Marian, Inc.
14.7 Laird Plc
14.8 Kgs Kitagawa Industries Co
14.9 Henkel
14.10 Elringklinger Ag
14.11 Dana Incorporated
14.12 Autoneum
14.13 3M
