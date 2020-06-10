New York, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Female Technology (Femtech) Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914197/?utm_source=GNW

• Application – Reproductive Health, Pregnancy and Nursing Care, Pelvic and Uterine Health, General Health and Wellness

• End Users- Individuals, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Fertility Clinics



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia

• Rest-of-the-World – Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, South Africa, Brazil and Mexico



Growth Drivers



• Growing recognition of Women in the Domain of Technology

• Economic Burden of Women’s health is more than $500 Billion

• Explosion of wearable devices and increasing smartphone penetration among women



Market Challenges



• Lack of women decision makers

• Societal taboos surrounding women’s health issues

• Absence of awareness among women in rural areas

• Lack of scientific studies to back industrial claims



Market Opportunities



• Investment in product development for maternal, pre- and neo-natal care

• Investment in sub-Saharan Africa

• Product development for menopause management



Key Companies Profiled



ALYK, Inc., Aytu BioScience, Inc., Biowink GmbH, CORA, Flo Health, Inc., Bloomlife, Glow, Inc., Inne, Kasha, NaturalCycles Nordic AB, Plackal Tech, Ovia Health, Sustain Natural, The Flex Company, Thinx, Inc., Celmatix Inc., Conceivable Inc., Lia Diagnostics Inc., Lucina Health, Inc., Progny, Inc., Univfy Inc., among others



Key Questions Answered:

• How has the market evolved in the last five years, and what are the awaited technological advancements in the field of Femtech?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global Femtech market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the Femtech industry?

• What was the market value of the leading segments of the global Femtech market in 2019?

• What are the influencing factors that may affect the market positioning of the key players?

• How is industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2030?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

• What are the key business models employed by the femtech companies to standout in the evolving market?

• What is the growth potential of Femtech in each region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for Femtech?

• What was the funding trends for the Femtech companies in the last three years and how would the funding scenario change during the forecast period?



Market Overview



Despite having huge potential, the Femtech industry is still immensely underfunded accounting for only 1.4% aggregated capital that flows into healthcare. Also, a large number of healthcare venture capitalists are yet to invest in this sector. Indeed, the amount of investment received by the Femtech industry is on a rise but at a surprisingly slow pace considering the potential of the market.



However, the signs of future growth are also quite evident.Five years ago, the amount of funding received by this sector had barely reached about $100 million.



The Femtech industry witnessed more than $500 million funding (till 2019).The number of women centric start-ups have significantly multiplied in the recent years.



This surge is also primarily attributed to the launch of fertility tracking app by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin in 2013. The app also witnessed high profile VC funding from agencies such as Andreessen Horowitz and Founders Fund.



Today, a large number of start-ups could be seen in the market offering fertility tracking apps, as well as those focused on egg freezing and fertility treatments, women-centric clinical care and even subscription-based tampons.Some of the top-tier VCs have also entered this field.



For example, Kleiner Perkins, has backed a fertility platform called Progyny with a funding of $49 million, while NEA has backed a sexual wellness start-up called Nuelle offering a financial support of $23 million.



As of 2019, the global Femtech market was estimated to be $820.6 million and is anticipated to grow with a double digit CAGR of 12.65% during the forecast period. One of the major driving factor for the market is increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases among the female population leading to surge in demand for effective and more personalized treatment. Furthermore, women’s health awareness has significantly increased in recent years. For an instance, it was not until 2004, the cardiovascular diseases were considered medically a threat to women’s health. However, campaigns such as the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign and the NHLBI’s Heart Truth program have significantly boosted the awareness related to life threatening diseases such as CVD.



Another reason driving the growth of the market is growing prevalence of infectious disease among females in low to middle-income countries due to an unhygienic environment.For an instance, in 2013, 60% of new HIV infections in population younger than 25 years occurred in girls and young women.



Also, untreated syphilis in low- and middle-income countries still causes over 200?000 deaths every year.



However, some of the major challenges restraining the growth of the market are: creation of awareness among women, particularly in rural areas, unequal distribution of women as compared to men in investment community, and lack of understanding of women health issues by investors, among others.



Competitive Landscape



The Femtech market comprises over 200 start-ups worldwide, 92 percent of which are founded and led by women.Big names in these areas are developing entirely new solutions such as the Flex Disc, Thinx absorbent period underwear, or the Glow fertility and ovulation tracker.



While others focus on building tech platforms and subscription services to make existing products such as birth control and period products more easily accessible.



Although majority of Femtech firms are focusing on the millennials, there are also companies working for women at all ages.For example, Genneve, an online clinic aimed at aiding women entering menopause.



Also, other companies such as Madorra and MenoGeni are developing devices and pharmaceutical alternatives to aid in the treatment of menopausal symptoms. Companies are extensively entering new women’s health spaces to stand out in the competition. Some of the emerging women’s heath spaces are osteoporosis, breast cancer, autoimmune conditions, stroke, thyroid issues, chronic fatigue, anxiety, and depression.



