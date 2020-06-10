Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 32 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
10 June 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 – 9 June 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|13.812
|18.366.685
|3 June 2020
|70
|1.746,23
|122.236
|4 June 2020
|50
|1.739,28
|86.964
|5 June 2020
|8 June 2020
|70
|1.680,26
|117.618
|9 June 2020
|80
|1.647,38
|131.790
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|14.082
|18.825.294
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|194.825
|268.875.937
|3 June 2020
|200
|1.914,58
|382.916
|4 June 2020
|200
|1.892,00
|378.400
|5 June 2020
|8 June 2020
|250
|1.840,45
|460.113
|9 June 2020
|500
|1.810,03
|905.015
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|195.975
|271.002.381
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 14,082 A shares and 261,003 B shares corresponding to 1.25 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 – 9 June 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
