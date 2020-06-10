Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 32 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

10 June 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 – 9 June 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]13.812 18.366.685
3 June 2020701.746,23122.236
4 June 2020501.739,2886.964
5 June 2020   
8 June 2020701.680,26117.618
9 June 2020801.647,38131.790
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)14.082 18.825.294


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]194.825 268.875.937
3 June 20202001.914,58382.916
4 June 20202001.892,00378.400
5 June 2020   
8 June 20202501.840,45460.113
9 June 20205001.810,03905.015
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)195.975 271.002.381

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 14,082 A shares and 261,003 B shares corresponding to 1.25 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 – 9 June 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments