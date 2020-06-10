University will implement the cloud-based Permitting, Enforcement and Revenue Citation System (PERCS TM ), significantly improving campus safety and enabling virtual access control via permits, time enforced parking and citation revenue collection



University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC) is a new customer for OMNIQ

SALT LAKE CITY, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ, Inc. (OTCQB:OMQS) (“OMNIQ”or “the Company”), announces that it has received an order to for its new PERCSTM cloud-based permitting, citation, access control and parking collection system from the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Based on OMNIQ’s AI-Machine Vision technology for License Plate and Vehicle Recognition, PERCSTM improves safety, increases revenue, improves parking operations and provides a wide range of benefits, including: seamless account management for users and administrators, increased efficiency and time management for operators and enforcement officers, as well as enhanced revenue generation and elevated customer satisfaction levels. The system incorporates parking access and revenue enforcement capabilities within a single cloud-based platform, using Machine Vision Vehicle Recognition technology, so that the administrator can manage access control parking and track revenue from one web portal, using a dashboard for the monitoring of all activity and transactions for visitors and transient parkers. PERCSTM enables the virtual management of permitting, citations, occupancy and access control, enhancing efficiencies and safety for customers including municipalities, universities, medical centers and public parking operations across the U.S.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ commented: “We’re pleased that KUMC has selected our PERCSTM platform to improve the efficiencies and safety of its facility access and parking operations. Our Machine Vision technology enables the virtual management of permitting and enforcement, access control and automated parking, which allows operators to actively monitor and collect revenue from their parking structures while reducing overhead expenses. Likewise, the adoption of our state-of-the-art technology allows security officers to more effectively enforce access control, check permits, and issue citations. Our Machine Vision technology has been implemented for public safety on school campuses, parking management and control as well as in sensitive areas for homeland security purposes.”

Mr. Lustgarten concluded, “It is always gratifying to win a new customer and we are especially pleased to continue the momentum we’ve been experiencing, as evidenced by our recently announced contract for PERCSTM deployment with the city of San Mateo, California and the selection of our Quest Shield™ solution by the Talmudic Academy in Baltimore. There is growing recognition in the public safety/smart city and automated parking verticals around the value of AI-Machine Vision based technology, and we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the interest and opportunities we’re seeing for our technology and solutions.”

About OMNIQ, Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. ( OMQS ) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023.

