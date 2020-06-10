DALLAS, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL) (the "Company" or “RTSL”), a fully-reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is an innovative biotech company specializing in aerosol delivery of cannabinoids to the systemic blood stream though the pulmonary route of administration. RTSL manufacturers white label products as well as its own branded metered dose inhalers (MDI) under the RxoidTM name using proprietary blends of pure cannabinoids such as CBD and/or CBG. CBD is legal for human consumption in Texas and many other states and foreign countries. RTSL is also testing CBN blends and psilocybin where legal. RTSL is unique in the MDI industry in that they do not use “full spectrum” oil or any other excipient not approved for human inhalation. RTSL’s MDI are made using FDA listed cans, valves, actuators, propellant and excipients.1 RTSL uses no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in its products. RTSL is certified by CMDICB with respect to manufacturing of their MDI.



Everyday life involves dealing with anxiety. However, recent events have increased anxiety in the general population. For instance, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) the current coronavirus outbreak is triggering increased general anxiety disorder (GAD). https://adaa.org/finding-help/coronavirus-anxiety-helpful-resources .

Although RTSL makes no therapeutic claims about any of its proprietary blends of cannabinoids, a 2015 analysis of multiple studies concluded that cannabinoids including CBD is a promising treatment for numerous forms of anxiety, including social anxiety disorder (SAD), panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, GAD, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). (RTSL notes these studies although promising generally relied upon preclinical studies and not controlled clinical trials).

A National Center for Biotechnology Information published article stated – “Cannabinoids induce diverse responses on anxiety- and fear-related behaviors. Generally, low doses tend to induce anxiolytic-like effects, whereas high doses often cause the opposite. Inhibition of endocannabinoid degradation seems to circumvent these biphasic effects by enhancing CB1 receptor signaling in a temporarily and spatially restricted manner, thus reducing anxiety-like behaviors.” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21309120 . However, this article references THC which is anxiogenic and therefore not a good candidate for potential anxiety treatment modalities.

In contrast, “CBD given alone has anxiolytic properties, particularly under circumstances or in response to stimuli which normally provoke anxiety.” This makes cannabidiol (CBD) an attractive candidate for therapeutic treatment of anxiety and fear-related disorders.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6486906/ .

Although much additional research is needed, some clinical studies with humans have been promising in reduction of anxiety. Such studies clearly need additional testing related to dosing which involves pharmacokinetic oversight and control.

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2019.02466/full

__________________________

1 DMF #’s are on file with RTSL.





About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL)

RTSL markets its MDI products directly to pharmacies and physicians who treat GAD, PTSD and other stress and anxiety disorders. RTSL currently does not sell any psilocybin products and is only testing pulmonary delivery geometry of its formulations with limited pre-clinical trials.

RTSL’s MDI can also be purchased online at www.rxoid.com .

We encourage all customers to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of MDI’s and our products. RTSL makes no claims about therapeutic benefits of its products and they do not treat coronavirus in any manner. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. If you experience any adverse reaction stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Food Drug & Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act).

Visit RTSL online at www.rtslco.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “ may, ” “ could, ” “ expect, ” “ intend, ” “ plan, ” “ seek, ” “ anticipate, ” “ believe, ” “ estimate, ” “ predict, ” “ potential, ” “ continue, ” “ likely, ” “ will, ” “ would ” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of RTSL, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by RTSL with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “ Risk Factors ” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which we have filed, and file from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov . Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on RTSL’s future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. RTSL cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.