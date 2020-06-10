ROSELAND, N.J., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com ), developer of patented technologies for spraying self-donated stem cells for the regeneration of skin and other organs and tissues, today announced the appointment of its first Chief Medical Officer, Jo Ellen Schweinle, MD, distinguished former Senior Medical Officer at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Senior Clinical Director at Bayer Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, McNeil Pharmaceuticals, Chiron/Novartis, and VP Medical Affairs at Axcan Pharma.

“We are privileged to have Dr. Schweinle join our Executive Leadership Team as an accomplished physician, scientist, and clinical investigator. She is a renowned medical voice and noted authority in the use of self-donated stem cells and burn therapies, cornerstones of our CellMist™ and SkinGun™ technologies for the isolation and spray of a patient’s own cells onto burns and wounds,” said Mr. Alan L. Rubino, RenovaCare CEO and President.

Dr. Schweinle, an award-winning physician-researcher, has led and managed numerous worldwide clinical studies. In her most recent role at U.S. Health and Human Services, Dr. Schweinle provided her clinical acumen towards the clinical development of a wide array of burn wound product candidates including therapeutics, debridement agents, and medical imaging devices.

“Dr. Schweinle, with whom I worked with for many years at BARDA, brings us over 30 years of medical, regulatory, and clinical trial expertise from global healthcare organizations and some of the world’s leading government and commercial teams. Her addition strengthens our clinical and regulatory programs for investigation into new and promising cell therapies using skin and other tissue sources and our patented CellMist System™ and SkinGun™ device,” explained, Dr. Robin A. Robinson, Chief Scientific Officer for RenovaCare.

“I am honored to be joining RenovaCare, an innovator at the forefront of cell isolation and regenerative spray technologies that has set a new standard for next-generation cell spray therapies,” said Dr. Schweinle. “RenovaCare innovations for the treatment of burns and wounds, and for tissue and organ regeneration, have the potential to help improve the quality of life for millions around the world. I look forward to my new role at RenovaCare and opening new windows of opportunity for advancing patient care.”

In addition to her decades of commercial experience, Dr. Schweinle is the recipient of numerous honors and grants. She began her career teaching and researching infectious diseases at the University of Texas, National Institutes of Health and at Yale University School of Medicine. She has been published in major scientific journals including Clinical Infectious Diseases, Health Security, Vaccine, and Epidemiol.

Over 70 patients with various types of second-degree burns have been treated on an experimental basis utilizing the technology underlying the Company’s SkinGun™, which RenovaCare has developed as a potential alternative to skin grafting and other treatment options. Sprayed with a gentle mist of their own skin cells, many of these patients left the hospital within days, avoiding generally painful skin graft surgeries and potentially prolonged hospitalization.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-its-kind autologous (self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs. Its initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ, the skin. The company’s flagship technology, the CellMist™ System, uses its patented SkinGun™ to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells – the CellMist™ Solution – onto wounds.

RenovaCare is developing its CellMist™ System as a promising new alternative for patients suffering from burns, chronic and acute wounds, and scars. In the US alone, this $45 billion market is greater than the spending on high-blood pressure management, cholesterol treatments, and back pain therapeutics.

RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the Company’s planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.

