Any Dad Can Be a Backyard Grill Master with Expert Tools to Perfect their Grill Game

Any Dad Can Be a Backyard Grill Master with Expert Tools to Perfect their Grill Game

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is giving dad a chance to win a custom outdoor grill from Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment, the same company that makes the grills used at El Pollo Loco restaurants for the past 40 years, valued at over $6,000. The winning dad will also get the opportunity to have a virtual one-on-one cooking lesson with El Pollo Loco’s top Grill Master to learn the art of grilling the perfect fire-grilled pollo and tips for recreating El Pollo Loco’s signature marinades, with all the ingredients provided to make dinner for their family.



Starting June 10th through June 21st, fans can nominate a deserving dad for the chance to win the Imperial Grill and a virtual one-on-one grilling lesson by sharing what makes him the ultimate Grill Master on El Pollo Loco’s Instagram ( @elpolloloco ). During the 12-day giveaway, El Pollo Loco will also be gifting grilling tools, grilling aprons and Father’s Day e-gift cards to dads, daily and by random selection.

“We know many dads share our passion for grilling, so we wanted to celebrate them through this 12-day giveaway as a small token of appreciation for all they do for their families,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “The grilling process is a labor of love that our Grill Masters have been perfecting for 40 years, which we’re looking forward to sharing with dads this Father’s Day.”

In addition to the giveaways, customers can purchase a limited-edition Father’s Day e-gift card on elpolloloco.com /gift-cards .

For more information, please visit elpolloloco.com .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco

Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco

Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

About Imperial

Founded in Los Angeles in 1957 by Peter Spenuzza Sr., Imperial is now owned by Peter Spenuzza Jr. The company started by making broilers and griddles for regional steak houses. Today, Imperial manufactures a full line of high-quality USA-made commercial cooking equipment that is sold throughout the world to hotels, resorts, institutions and restaurant chains. For over 60 years, quality, performance and durability has remained the cornerstone of Imperial. For more information visit www.imperialrange.com and @imperialcommercialcooking on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Gray

Edible

323-202-1477

hannah.gray@edible-inc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80df2d7a-565d-4b28-b617-f90e4148e449



