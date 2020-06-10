Today, the American Bar Association (ABA) announced a historic and unprecedented strategic partnership with legal technology leader Clio, illustrating the timely need for industry authorities to join forces in safeguarding the future of the profession. The partnership arose as the two industry leaders explored ways to combine forces in assisting the legal professionals in navigating the significant and unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Today, the American Bar Association (ABA) announced a historic and unprecedented strategic partnership with legal technology leader Clio, illustrating the timely need for industry authorities to join forces in safeguarding the future of the profession. The partnership arose as the two industry leaders explored ways to combine forces in assisting the legal professionals in navigating the significant and unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Bar Association (ABA) announced a historic and unprecedented strategic partnership with legal technology leader Clio, illustrating the timely need for industry authorities to join forces in safeguarding the future of the profession. The partnership arose as the two industry leaders explored ways to combine forces in assisting the legal professionals in navigating the significant and unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, annual Clio customers can get complimentary one-year memberships to the ABA, the world’s largest association of legal professionals. The membership includes complimentary membership in the ABA’s Law Practice and Solo, Small Firm and General Practice Divisions. As ABA members, they will get access to ABA’s exclusive library of content on every area of the law, including more than 600 CLE courses, and a vast archive of ethics CLEs, with content that is tailored to each Clio customer’s practice area and interests. This offer will also extend to anyone who signs up for Clio until December 31, 2020. Additionally, to facilitate access to the best technology tools available, ABA members will receive an additional 10% discount on Clio’s annual plan.

“We’re proud to join forces with the ABA to help legal professionals get access to the tools and resources they need to face both the challenges and opportunities facing lawyers and the public they serve,” said Jack Newton, CEO and Co-Founder, Clio. “We are experiencing change and disruption at an accelerated pace, and it’s imperative for industry leaders like the ABA and Clio to continue to work together to better support our legal community.”

This strategic partnership is just the next step in commitments both organizations have made to support the legal community through the challenges brought on by COVID-19. The ABA and Clio are also running a toll-free hotline (1-888-484-2685) where lawyers can seek advice on questions related to law practice during the current pandemic and get information on accessing and implementing federal stimulus programs. The toll-free hotline is available to all legal professionals and is monitored by Clio and attorneys from the ABA Innovation Center, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Time.

“The ABA’s collaboration with Clio on the toll-free hotline will give all lawyers access to timely information on government stimulus programs related to the pandemic,” said ABA President Judy Perry Martinez. “What’s more, Clio subscribers – as a part of their subscription – can become American Bar Association members with access to the ABA’s full range of valuable resources to help lawyers better serve their clients and manage their practices during these changing times and beyond.”

In March, the ABA announced the creation of the Task Force on Legal Needs Arising Out of the 2020 Pandemic, while Clio announced a ​$1 million Legal Relief Initiative​ designed to help lawyers adapt to the challenges COVID-19. The ABA’s task force, which includes representatives from top legal organizations in the United States including Clio, has pledged to address legal needs arising from the pandemic and mobilize volunteer lawyers and legal professionals for people who need help. Through their relief initiative, Clio has donated free practice management software to those in need, helped firms onboard to the cloud, launched educational programs to assist with stimulus applications and cash flow concerns, and provided direct monetary aid for legal professionals and organizations.

“As the pandemic and its economic impact spreads, millions of Americans will need help – not just with medical issues but also with legal issues, including lost jobs, evictions, insurance claims, family emergencies and obtaining the government benefits they need to survive,” ABA President Martinez said. “Those who come before our criminal justice system will face additional challenges as jobs are lost, the inability to pay fines and fees escalates, and we face a greater risk of detentions. In times of crisis, lawyers help.”

Legal professionals who are interested in learning more about accessing the benefits of ABA and Clio’s strategic partnership are encouraged to visit clio.com/aba-clio.

###

About the ABA:

The ABA is the largest voluntary association of lawyers in the world. As the national voice of the legal profession, the ABA works to improve the administration of justice, promotes programs that assist lawyers and judges in their work, accredits law schools, provides continuing legal education, and works to build public understanding around the world of the importance of the rule of law. View our privacy statement online. Follow the latest ABA news at www.americanbar.org/news and on Twitter @ABANews.

About Clio:

Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal technology, empowers lawyers to be both client-centered and firm-focused through a suite of cloud-based solutions, including legal practice management, client intake and legal CRM software. Clio has been transforming the industry for over a decade with 150,000 customers spanning 100 countries, and the approval of over 66 bar associations and law societies globally. Clio continues to lead the industry with initiatives like the Legal Trends Report, the Clio Cloud Conference, and the Clio Academic Access Program. Clio has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, a Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500 company. Learn more at clio.com and on Twitter @goclio.

Attachment

Matt Cimento, Communication Manager ABA 202-662-1092 Matthew.Cimento@americanbar.org Chloe Phillips, PR and Social Media Specialist Clio 1-800-347-8314 chloe.phillips@clio.com