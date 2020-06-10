ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced the hosting of an Inaugural Symposium on Saturday, June 20, 2020 by live interactive webcast.



This half-day event will feature two segments. First, a live broadcast of bi-directional TeleRobotic procedures with physicians navigating catheters from hospitals more than 1700 km apart. In the second half of the symposium, panelists will discuss current TeleRobotic capabilities and brainstorm practical ways to advance the missions of the council: to improve patient care, expand access to high-quality therapy, and enhance physician education, safety, and efficiency with TeleRobotic Surgery.

In addition, it was announced today the formation of the TeleRobotic Surgery Leadership Council to advance remote support, collaboration and procedures in the operating theater. The mission of the council is described in greater detail at www.TeleRoboticSurgery.io .

During the webcast, the live TeleRobotic procedures will be performed by Prof. Pedro Adragão, from Hospital Da Luz in Lisbon, and Prof. Carlo Pappone, from Policlinico San Donato in Milan. Panelists at the symposium include:

J. David Burkhardt, M.D. – St. David’s Medical Center

Jim Cheung, M.D. – Weill Cornell Medical Center

Joseph Dell’Orfano, M.D. – St. Francis Hospital

Benjamin D’Souza, M.D. – Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Gabriel Latcu, M.D. – Princess Grace Hospital

J. Peter Weiss, M.D. – Banner University Medical Center

Joseph Wu, M.D. – Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles

Matthew Dare – St. David’s Medical Center

Joe Mullings – The Mullings Group

“Telemedicine will play an increasingly important role in the operating rooms of the future,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “Increased connectivity and collaboration beyond geographical limitations will contribute to improved care, expanded access to care, and accelerated knowledge sharing. Robotics plays a central role in digitizing the operating room and we are excited to be pioneering these capabilities in partnership with leading physicians and hospitals.”

Registration for the event is open to physicians, healthcare professionals, industry partners, and technology leaders.

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2020 Times: 10:00 ET / 16:00 CET Live Procedure Broadcast 11:30 ET / 17:30 CET Panel Symposium

Registration for the event and access to the full agenda available at www.TeleRoboticSurgery.io

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

Company Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

investors@stereotaxis.com



