MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logi Analytics, the leading embedded analytics development platform for commercial and enterprise applications, today announced the release of its newest innovation, Logi Composer. Specifically designed and built with software development teams in mind, Logi Composer delivers the first out-of-the-box development experience for embedded analytics.



“Software teams are responsible for building applications with embedded analytics that help their end users make better decisions,” said Logi Analytics CEO Steven Schneider. “For these application teams to be successful, they need a development platform that’s easy to use, but also provides these teams with total control of their end users’ analytics experience. With Logi Composer, we make that possible.”

Logi Composer is the culmination of over seven years of research & development and two decades of embedded analytics leadership. Eschewing a “one size fits all” approach in favor of ease of use and customization, Logi Composer enables software teams to design, build, and embed interactive dashboards and data visualizations with fast connectivity and access to modern data infrastructure - while empowering users to securely explore, analyze and share data. With Logi Composer:

Developers can easily create , customize and embed data visualizations with complete control over the end user experience.





, customize and embed data visualizations with complete control over the end user experience. Embedded self-service can be tailored and configured to match the skill level of end users, while enabling them to modify and share their own visualizations.





can be tailored and configured to match the skill level of end users, while enabling them to modify and share their own visualizations. z-Engine and Smart Data Connectors unlock modern data connectivity and query performance, while also working with your existing tech stack.





unlock modern data connectivity and query performance, while also working with your existing tech stack. Cloud-ready microservices architecture provides application teams with elastic scale that their finance team will love and their DevOps team will respect.

QAD, a leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) manufacturing solutions, is powering its adaptive manufacturing applications with Logi Composer. “Our customers are global manufacturers who face ever-increasing disruption caused by factors that include technology-driven innovation, changing consumer preferences, and economic, geopolitical and societal events. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate at unprecedented rates of speed,” said Tony Winter, Chief Technology Officer, QAD. “Logi Composer gives us the ability to rapidly build and embed decision making intelligence into our adaptive manufacturing application without sacrificing control of the end user experience. Our customers can discover and share new insights without leaving their QAD application experience and Composer’s unmatched data connectivity and microservices architecture gives our application speed and scale leveraging our modern tech stack.”

The Logi Analytics portfolio - including its flagship Logi Composer, Info, Predict, and Report offerings - is used by over 2,200 application teams across several different industries including the commercial software, healthcare, financial services, federal government, state & local government, insurance, manufacturing, professional services, and telecommunications industries. Logi Composer is now available both as a standalone embedded analytics solution and as part of the Logi Symphony subscription-based service - which provides access to all of Logi’s cutting-edge embedded analytics solutions for a single, set price.

To learn more about Logi Composer visit: https://www.logianalytics.com/logi-composer/ or download a free trial version here: https://www.logianalytics.com/composer-trial/.

About Logi Analytics

Logi Analytics empowers the world’s software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions and a team of dedicated people, invested in your success. Logi leverages your existing tech stack, so you can quickly build, manage and deploy your application. And because Logi supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own.

Over 2,200 application teams have trusted Logi to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, Ukraine, and China. Learn more about what’s possible with Logi at LogiAnalytics.com.

Media Inquiries:

Tom Hannaford

thannaford@mww.com

(718) 820-6604