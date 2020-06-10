HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VISL), the global leader in live video communications, announced that RaceTech, Horse Racing's dedicated technical facilities provider in England, Wales & Scotland, is using Vislink's RF Cameras, Point-to-Point Links, and Remote Camera Control Systems to provide live coverage to racing fans around the country, that have been starved of 'live' sports during the past few months.



Having been on lock down for an unprecedented 76 days, RaceTech welcomed the chance to start racing again at Newcastle on June 1, with the 'Welcome Back' British Racing Handicap followed by 2000 Guinea's at Newmarket on June 6, 2020. Daily coverage continues at various courses around the U.K.

“We have been producing and directing race events since 1946. We know we can rely on Vislink’s RF Systems to provide very high-quality, rugged and robust live coverage of every race. This is the reason we have over 50 Vislink Video and Data links installed across our entire fleet of 11 OB ‘Live’ Production Vehicles in use day in and day out” said Paul Newman, Director of Operations and Engineering at RaceTech.

RaceTech has been forefront of British racing global broadcast technology for more than 70 years and a Vislink customer for more than 18 years.

About RaceTech

RaceTech is the leading technical facilities company providing innovative solutions to the U.K. horse racing industry since 1946. RaceTech first developed photo finish technology in the 1940s and is still dedicated to providing leading-edge technology for race day solutions, including the operation and maintenance of audiovisual systems, closed-circuit television, public address, and radio communications. It's Outside Broadcast Units supply H.D. pictures for terrestrial and satellite broadcast, and provide coverage for every horse race run in Britain for the sport's integrity service, it is scheduled to cover 1500 race fixtures this year. In addition, the Company pioneered the introduction of starting stalls to Flat racing in the U.K. which it continues to manage and operate. Recent innovations include multimillion-pound investment into H.D. Technology. RaceTech is proud to support Pony Racing encouraging the jockeys of the future. For more information: www.racetech.co.uk

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the harshest environments across the global live production, military, and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

