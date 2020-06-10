TULSA, OK, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG) announced today, a 9.2% increase in revenue for the ending quarter over 2019 and a 9.3% increase in revenue for the year to date revenue ending May 31, 2020.



Current Revenues

Quarter 3 ending May 31, 2020

$1,129,817

+9.2% from Quarter 3 2019

Year to Date ending May 31, 2020

$3,125,760

+9.3% from Year to Date ending May 31, 2020

Focus in Quarter 4

Ron Brewer, CEO, stated;

“We feel very blessed to have completed growth in revenue while dealing with an uncertain and recessive economy and an intimidating health crisis.

“Our primary focus has been and will be the safety of our employees, and retention of capital to preserve existing operations.

“However, as we watch the economic and health issues progression in 2020, we plan to address potential acquisition opportunities with our equity partners, as the market allows.

“RJD Green’s ability to complete planned acquisitions meeting the growth needs of 2020 has obviously been sidelined by the world health crisis and dramatic effect on the economy.

“RJD Green remains diligent to the serious and volatile issues that we face in today’s current business environment, but remain positive in our outlook for our long-term future business opportunities.”

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.

Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

For additional information contact, Ron Brewer, CEO at ronb@rjdgreen.com, or at (918) 551-7883, or Douglass Baker, OTC PR Group at corp@otcprgroup.com or at (561) 807-6350

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.