Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Actions taken and resolutions made according to agenda issues of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 10 June 2020:

Election of a member of the Supervisory Council

Susan Gail Buyske has been elected to the Bank’s Supervisory Council and it was determined, that:

1) she is elected until the end of the current term of office of the Supervisory Council - the day of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2024;

2) she will assume the position of a member of the Supervisory Council only with the permission of the Bank's supervisory authority.





2. Remuneration to the members of the Supervisory Council for activities in 2019 until the end of the term.



Resolved to pay the members of the Supervisory Council for their activities in 2019 and in the period until the end of the term in March 2020 in accordance with the principles of payment of the fixed remuneration to the members of the Supervisory Council, not exceeding EUR 580,000, accumulated in the Income statement 2019.