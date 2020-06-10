Collaboration enables a complementary end-to-end quality solution combining industry-leading consumer and healthcare datasets with a best-in-class engagement and rewards solution.



MINNEAPOLIS and DALLAS, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Carrot Health, a leading provider of healthcare solutions powered by consumer data, and HealthMine, the health action engagement company, announced a strategic product integration partnership for the health plan market. By combining Carrot Health’s MarketView™ platform and consumer data analytics with HealthMine’s engagement and rewards solution that empowers individuals to take the right actions to improve their health, this partnership creates a solution enabling health plans to improve performance and member satisfaction.

“We are all currently facing unique challenges that make it absolutely critical for health plans to reach every one of their members, right now, and guide them to the care they need,” said HealthMine CEO Bryce Williams. “This partnership with Carrot Health will help accomplish that goal by aligning our capabilities to provide cost-effective solutions for plans to strategically scale their member engagement and satisfaction initiatives.”

By coupling advanced algorithms with population health and quality improvement disciplines, HealthMine’s clinically-based analytic engagement solution helps plans thrive by targeting, motivating, and empowering individuals to take actions that improve clinical outcomes while decreasing total cost of care. Its engagement and rewards solution moves the needle with personalized health action plans delivering customizable rewards, with continuous monitoring and measurement of interventions for the plan.

“Carrot Health’s mission is to enable a future with no barriers to better health. We believe that shining the bright light of data onto our disparities will help us, all working together, improve health,” said Kurt Waltenbaugh, CEO, Carrot Health. “Our partnership with HealthMine helps Carrot’s customers take informed ‘last-mile’ action to impact individuals. We are excited for the value this collaboration can bring to the market and the differences it enables for health plan members nationwide.”

Carrot Health is the only vendor delivering consumer insights, at scale, for every adult in the United States, along with individual-level Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) scoring and monitoring, for the healthcare industry. Carrot Health’s data include up to 5,000 individually identified variables, including consumer lifestyle and behavior, geocoding, and survey data.

Together, Carrot Health and HealthMine enable highly customized engagement strategies – targeting the right member with the right intervention at the right time and providing plan users with real-time, actionable insights. The partnership pairs the MarketView platform’s comprehensive data-driven approach and consumer analytics with HealthMine’s smart engagement platform, monitoring services, and digital outreach engagement solution, helping health plans maximize time, energy, and budget for improved results and program efficiencies.

HealthMine is a leading engagement and reward solution, empowering individuals to take the right actions to improve their health. Creating personalized continuous engagement strategies for healthcare organizations down to the individual member and driving health actions through customized incentives and rewards; improving clinical outcomes and accelerating quality improvement – providing plan users real-time actionable insight in one configurable solution. Connect with HealthMine on LinkedIn and learn more at HealthMine.com.

Carrot Health believes in enabling a future with no barriers to better health, for everyone. We believe that shining the bright light of data onto our disparities will help us, all working together, to improve health. We provide consumer insights for each and every individual person in the United States to engage patients and members, close gaps in care, and optimize performance for healthcare payers and provider systems. The Carrot MarketView™ software platform incorporates social, behavioral, environmental, and economic barriers to health data to deliver a 360-degree view of the consumer, providing actionable insights to inform Growth, Health, and Quality.

