PRESS RELEASE 10 JUNE 2020

Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt organize on June 19th at 11 a.m. CET a national web conference on "Reclamation and circular economy" for the inauguration of Purify plant

Italeaf SpA, holding company and first Italian company builder active in the cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market of the Stockholm Stock Exchange, announces that the subsidiary algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions Company listed on Borsa Italiana's electronic stock exchange (MTA), will present to the Italian financial and industrial community on June 19, with a web conference starting at 11.00 a.m. (CET) the new groundwater treatment in Nera Montoro (TR) and the liquid industrial waste remediation plant owned by Purify Srl, a 50-50 joint venture between algoWatt and ATP Projects & Constructions Srl.

It will be possible to subscribe to the free web conference by registering at the following URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Zzw5W_eYR6qE-4axWd9qQQ

The event, focused on the themes of Reclamation and industrial regeneration in the framework of the Green New Deal and the priorities related to the circular economy and digitization contained in the programs of the EU Recovery fund, will see the participation of the Secretary of State of the Ministry of the Environment, Roberto Morassut, and the extraordinary sub-commissioner to the water reclamation of the Ministry of the Environment, Stefano Vaccarri.

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.

The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

