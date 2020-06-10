Company announcement no. 03 2020/21

Allerød, 10 June 2020

Vesting of Performance Share Units and reporting of transactions pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

Pursuant to Matas A/S’ (Matas) Remuneration Policy, a total of 72,980 Performance Share Units (PSUs) related to the company’s long-term incentive programme (LTIP) for 2017/18 have vested effective today. The PSUs vested in the form of 31,601 shares being granted to CEO Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, 14,810 shares being granted to CFO Anders T. Skole-Sørensen and 26,569 shares being granted to the rest of the executive team, including resigned managers.

The PSUs were granted free of charge to vest in the form of shares in Matas A/S.

PSUs vested at 75% of the original grant, which means that a total of 24,324 PSUs have been cancelled. The PSUs vested represent a total value of DKK 4.4 million based on a closing price on 9 June 2020 of DKK 60,9 per share.

Pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Matas has received the below notifications from members of management and persons closely associated with them with respect to transactions in Matas shares and related securities in connection with the vesting of PSUs:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Matas A/S b) LEI Code 2138004PXX8LWGHGL872 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares of Matas A/S

DK0060497295 b) Nature of the transaction Grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (DKK) Volume(s)

1,924,501 31,601 d) Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price (DKK) e) Date of the transaction 10 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anders T. Skole-Sørensen 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Matas A/S b) LEI Code 2138004PXX8LWGHGL872 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares of Matas A/S

DK0060497295 b) Nature of the transaction Grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (DKK) Volume(s)

901,929 14,810 d) Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price (DKK) e) Date of the transaction 10 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

Contacts

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs, tel +45 48 16 55 48

