SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, is hosting an online “virtual bootcamp” June 15th – 26th featuring a robust combination of live-stream, on-demand and web-based content. Resources within the Bootcamp site center around enterprises’ communications strategies as they prepare to re-open offices and re-set their remote collaboration environment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



The changes to enterprise communications brought on by the pandemic are likely to have lasting effects regardless of when the emergency situation is fully resolved. This Enterprise Connect Virtual Bootcamp is focused on helping enterprises craft the next stage of their response to prepare for the longer-term impacts.

Virtual Bootcamp Keynote Speakers include:

The Enterprise’s Checklist for Meeting New Workplace Challenges

Presented by Robin Gareiss, President, Nemertes Research

Real-World Lessons Learned from Enterprises’ Pandemic Responses

Presented by Steve Leaden, President, Leaden Associates

“The Virtual Bootcamp will focus on lessons learned from the first stage of enterprises' pandemic response and what do next,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “Participants will gain a better understanding around major issues as they work to adapt their strategy to a new reality of remote work and social distancing.”

The Enterprise Connect Virtual Bootcamp takes place June 15th – 26th online. All sessions and digital materials are free; however, advance registration is required. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/virtual/june-collaboration .

About Enterprise Connect

For 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise Unified Communications and Collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, nojitter.com, providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/orlando . Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech .

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

