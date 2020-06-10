Portland, OR, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial cobot industry was pegged at $0.65 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $12.48 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 44.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Increase in demand for automation, availability of affordable and energy-efficient industrial cobots, and rise in investment in R&D activities propel the growth of the global industrial cobot market. Whereas, high installation cost restrains the market growth. On contrary, growing robot installation in various industry verticals across the globe ushers multiple opportunities, in the near future.

Get Instant Access to Report – Download Samples: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6439

COVID-19 Scenarios:

The global lockdown has affected the manufacturing and supply chain in the global industrial cobot industry. However, the industry has witnessed an increased demand for cobots.

In addition, once the pandemic is over, it is anticipated that the demand for cobots would increase, as manufacturers would not have to figure out ways to maintain social distancing on the factory floor. Also, the cobots would help in meeting the production demand.

The industrial cobot market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. Based on application, the material handling segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total share of the global industrial cobot market in 2018, and is estimated to witness its largest share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the value-added processing segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 47.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6439

Based on end-user, the automotive segment accounted for the largest market share with nearly one-third of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the manufacturing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 47.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to need to optimize total cost of ownership (TCO).

Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share , holding nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 47.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Get a Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6439

The key market players in the report include KUKA AG, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots A/S, Teradyne, ABB Ltd, The Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com