Sbanken ASA has today issued NOK 300 million in new additional Tier 1 bonds, with a coupon equal to 3 months Nibor + 3.10 percentage points. The additional Tier 1 bond has a perpetual tenor, with the first call option after 5 years. Sbanken ASA has in addition issued NOK 350 million in a new dated subordinated Tier 2 bond with a coupon equal to 3 months Nibor + 1.60 percentage points. The bonds have a tenor of 10 years, with the first call option after 5 years. The additional Tier 1 and subordinated Tier 2 issues will be sought listed on Nordic ABM and the settlement date will be 17 June 2020.

The issues are approved by the Board of Directors in Sbanken ASA.

Danske Bank and Nordea acted as Joint Lead Managers for the transactions.





