ポートランド, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 連合国市場リサーチによって発表された報告書によると、世界のUV消毒装置業界は11で2018億ドルを獲得し、34で2026億ドルに達すると予測されており、15.0 同報告書には、豊富な解析に変化する市場動向、主要勝戦略、業績、主要セグメントには、競争シナリオ.

他の消毒方法と比較したコスト効率、安全な飲料水に関する懸念の増加、エネルギーを節約するためのUV LEDの出現、新政府の取り組みは、世界のUV消毒装 逆に、従来の消毒剤の低コストとUV LEDの残存能力の欠如は、ある程度成長を抑制する。 しかし、国連のミレニアム開発目標と医療および化学産業の空気処理の必要性は、近い将来に多くの機会をもたらすと予想されている。

ダウンロードサンプルPDF(364ページ):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/253

COVID-19シナリオ:

*世界的な紫外線殺菌装置の会社はcovid-19の即時の影響に製造およびサプライチェーンの操縦両方が破壊されたので、取扱っています。

•混乱のサプライヤ-ネットワークの構築において減少の需要に影響を及ぼさらにプロジェクトや予定です。

•しかし、経済的利益に重点を置いて、一部の地域では規制緩和が行われている。

この全体的な紫外線消毒装置の市場は最終用途の企業、適用、部品、販路および地域に基づいて区分されます。 コンポーネントに基づいて、UVランプセグメントは、予測期間中に15.6％の最速CAGRを描くと予想されます。 一方、コントローラユニット部門は、2018年に世界のUV消毒機器市場のほぼ三分の一を占め、最大のシェアを占めていました。

紫外線消毒装置の市場の詳しいCOVID-19影響の分析を得て下さい:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/253?reqfor=covid

エンドユースに基づいて、住宅セグメントは2018年にライオンのシェアを保持し、世界のUV消毒機器市場の二五分以上に貢献しています。 しかし、商業セグメントは、予測期間中に最速のCAGR15.8％を発揮すると予想されます。 報告書はまた、産業部門が含まれています。

地域によって、北アメリカを渡る全体的な紫外線消毒装置の市場は市場の三分の一以上に貢献する2018年に支配しました。 しかし、アジア太平洋地域の市場は、調査期間中に最速のCAGRを15.6％登録すると予想されています。 また、欧州やLAMEAなどの地域も分析している。

紫外線消毒装置工業の主市場プレーヤーはオーストラリアの紫外線サービスPtyを含んでいる。 Ltd.、American Ultraviolet、Xenex、Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation、Halma Plc、Xylem Inc、Danaher Corporation、Kuraray Co. Ltd. セヴァーン-トレントPlcとコニンクライケ-フィリップスN.V.

データの調達に興味がありますか？ 訪問: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/UV-disinfection-equipment-market/purchase-options

アベニュー基本プラン|図書館アクセス|1年間購読/

アベニューのサブスクリプションにサインアップして、12,000以上の企業プロファイルと2,000以上のニッチ業界の市場調査レポートにアクセスするに 年のために、クライアントは、最小2座席計画を購入する必要があります。

Avenue図書館が契約|申14日間無料お試しのお買い:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/