NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethics and compliance firm LRN Corporation has developed highly customizable “kits” that will help employers and leaders sensitively educate and train their people on the COVID-19 “new normal” at work, and provide practical advice for comfortably adapting. The availability of the kits coincides with the gradual opening of many areas, such as metropolitan New York.



The kits, offered at no cost to current LRN partners are customizable, and allow employers to tailor them to their firms’ culture and messages, greatly simplifying and humanizing the process of informing their people on shifting operational and business practices. The kits’ topic areas are: “Returning to the Workplace,” “Working from Home” and “Leading Through COVID-19.” They are available for translation into 67 languages.

“Companies need ways to effectively educate workforces on new and evolving policies, protocols and ethical responsibilities that accompany the ‘new normal.’ It’s critically important that this happens in a way that’s highly sensitive not only to employees’ concerns, but that is also simple and reflective of the organization’s own culture and values,” said Jennifer Farthing, Chief Learning Officer at LRN. “The kits are equal parts prescriptive and ‘principled,’ and are designed to demonstrate that every employee’s wellbeing is crucial as they adapt to the new normal.”

Each kit includes three elements that provide employees with context, explain policies and reinforce those policies: MeaningMaker™ media videos that frame the importance of the learning to come; an eLearning module of straightforward educational experiences that can easily be adapted for any organization; and infographics that provide reminders that will help guide teams in practical and ethical ways.

The “Returning to the Workplace” kit helps employers educate people on what’s expected of them when they return – for instance, rethinking what now constitutes a safe and secure workplace. The “Working from Home” kit will help employees understand policies, procedures and expectations when working remotely, while also addressing more specific subjects like work-life balance and cybersecurity. The “Leading Through COVID-19” kit focuses on the importance of strong leadership through the crisis and after. It addresses key issues like instilling hope, building trust and supporting innovation and ideation.

LRN’s mission is to inspire principled performance. Since 1994, LRN has helped over 25 million people at more than 700 companies worldwide simultaneously navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and make ethical decisions, and has also helped hundreds of companies foster ethical, responsible, and inclusive cultures. LRN’s combination of practical tools, education, and strategic advice helps companies translate their values into concrete corporate practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable competitive advantage. In partnership with LRN, companies need not choose between living principles and maximizing profits, or between enhancing reputation and growing revenue: all are a product of principled performance. As a global company, LRN works with organizations in more than 100 countries.

