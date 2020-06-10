NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
June 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nuard Ventures Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hiitola Kalle
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200610115159_2
Transaction date: 2020-06-09
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,899 Unit price: 1.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 836 Unit price: 1.195 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 5,735 Volume weighted average price: 1.19927 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
