PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. This independent evaluation and audit demonstrates Phenom’s commitment to compliance and security of its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings and customer information.



ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard, mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The ISO 27001:2013 certification extends to every level of an organization’s people, processes and technology, including its infrastructure, access control, asset management, human resources processes, and application security. Phenom successfully demonstrated a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing employee, company, customer, and partner information.

“This achievement is made possible because of the value we place on information protection—a factor employers have come to expect from our AI-driven HR platform,” said Purvil Patel, Sr. Director of Global Information Security of Phenom. “Earning ISO 27001 certification is the first step in an ongoing process to maintain and evolve our security and compliance framework. It’s proof of our obligation and dedication to reducing security risks.”

The AI-powered Phenom TXM platform provides companies with a unified solution for Candidate Experience, Recruiter Experience, Employee Experience, and Management Experience to personalize and automate every talent journey. Comprised of the Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Gigs and Referrals, TXM helps candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize recruitment strategy and spend.

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

