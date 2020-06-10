90% of Businesses Report Steps Taken to Reduce Virus Risk
New Survey Reveals Mix of Concern and Approval Among Workers
TORONTO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and 41% of those surveyed say that their companies aren’t doing enough to protect them from the virus.
In a May 2020 survey from Express Employment Professionals, 90% of decision makers said their business has taken steps to improve overall safety in response to COVID-19.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a656dd26-6050-472f-a44c-4b7e3788b0cc
New safety protocols reported include:
Despite these safety improvements, an Express survey of employees during the same time frame found that only 59% believe their employer has done enough to improve workplace safety.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d53f13c-6e95-4dc5-b321-9499a3f2d857
One job seeker said their company was allowing an infected co-worker to continue working at the facility, but only at night. Another said Lysol had been removed from the building and hand sanitizer dispensers had not been refilled.
“My company has done nothing,” added one respondent. “They do not believe the virus is actually happening, so it's not taken seriously.”
But several other employees praised their company’s efforts to keep workers safe:
“There is nothing worth more to a company than the health and reassurance of a safe environment for its workers,” Express CEO Bill Stoller said. “June is National Safety Month, and while it looks quite a bit different this year, safety should always be a top priority for every business.”
The survey of 297 business leaders and decision makers was conducted in May 2020 through the Express Refresh Leadership blog. The survey of 344 job seekers and employees was conducted in May 2020 through the Express Job Journey blog.
