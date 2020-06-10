CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Technology Solutions Inc., a global leader in managing, migrating, and modernizing enterprise applications in the cloud, announces a new program that offers a range of services and solutions designed to help companies achieve the highest return on their SAP investment.
Powered by the Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform (VCAMPTM), the Velocity SAP Migration Factory program uses a combination of automation and repeatable processes to move workloads to the cloud cost-effectively, on-time and with little risk. In addition to migration services, Velocity customers benefit from the company’s application managed services and DevOps capabilities.
The Velocity Technology Solutions program includes:
Velocity has deep experience in cloud services and migrating SAP workloads to AWS, demonstrated through the distinguished recognition as a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) that has also achieved AWS SAP Competency status. The expert team at Velocity has over 100 SAP certifications and has completed over 1,000 successful SAP go-lives and cloud migrations.
“Organizations need an experienced partner to help them navigate the challenges of moving SAP from running on-premises to the cloud,” said Velocity Technology Solutions Senior Vice President of the SAP Line of Business, Chance Veasey. “Velocity uses modern replication technologies such as CloudEndure from AWS to quickly and seamlessly migrate organizations to the cloud.”
“With Velocity and AWS investing significantly in SAP solutions, we can offset much, if not all, of the cloud migration costs for customers,” said Steve Kloeblen, CEO of Velocity Technology Solutions. “Velocity has a proven track record of helping customers accelerate their SAP journey to AWS.”
To learn more about the Velocity SAP Migration Factory program powered by VCAMP, contact awssales@velocitycloud.com.
About Velocity Technology Solutions
Velocity Technology Solutions empowers businesses around the world to transform their IT operations with today's most innovative cloud technologies and strategies. With offices throughout North America, the U.K., Singapore and India, Velocity Technology Solutions has more than 15 years of experience managing, migrating, and modernizing enterprise applications in the cloud. For more information, visit www.velocitycloud.com.
