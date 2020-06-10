CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Technology Solutions Inc., a global leader in managing, migrating, and modernizing enterprise applications in the cloud, announces a new program that offers a range of services and solutions designed to help companies achieve the highest return on their SAP investment.



Powered by the Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform (VCAMPTM), the Velocity SAP Migration Factory program uses a combination of automation and repeatable processes to move workloads to the cloud cost-effectively, on-time and with little risk. In addition to migration services, Velocity customers benefit from the company’s application managed services and DevOps capabilities.

The Velocity Technology Solutions program includes:

Velocity Cloud Funds. Velocity and Amazon Web Services (AWS) offer funding to offset much of the migration costs, allowing many organizations to move to the cloud with zero upfront cost. In addition, the Velocity Cloud Funds allow for organizations to use a frictionless consumption model that results in up to 56% savings. Together, Velocity and AWS provide a program that funds the SAP migration and allows for organizations to achieve cost savings and improved resilience almost immediately.





A Velocity Compass Engagement. An efficient assessment leverages tools and thoughtful interviews to build the roadmap toward predictable outcomes. Velocity customers receive a comprehensive roadmap that builds stakeholder agreement, outlines work streams, defines milestones, and establishes the appropriate benchmarks for success.





Automated Migration. The Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform (VCAMP TM ) is integrated with CloudEndure by AWS to deliver a highly automated migration that reduces risk, time, and costs. Velocity can easily and successfully migrate customers in as quickly as six weeks and typically within three to four months.





Options to Upgrade. Knowing each customer has different needs, Velocity Professional Services are available for customers electing to upgrade to HANA as they migrate, implement new features and functions, help modernize customizations, or plan a new greenfield upgrade. With a team that has hundreds of SAP certifications, and more importantly proven experience, Velocity provides the scale and expertise to match the requirements of organizations running SAP.





Knowing each customer has different needs, Velocity Professional Services are available for customers electing to upgrade to HANA as they migrate, implement new features and functions, help modernize customizations, or plan a new greenfield upgrade. With a team that has hundreds of SAP certifications, and more importantly proven experience, Velocity provides the scale and expertise to match the requirements of organizations running SAP. Application Managed Services. Velocity provides ongoing managed services that allow customers to realize the benefits of cost reduction and service improvement. Providing an SLA- governed service that includes DevOps for platform support, BASIS support for the application management, and functional support, Velocity is a proactive partner for organizations looking to improve business operations.

Velocity has deep experience in cloud services and migrating SAP workloads to AWS, demonstrated through the distinguished recognition as a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) that has also achieved AWS SAP Competency status. The expert team at Velocity has over 100 SAP certifications and has completed over 1,000 successful SAP go-lives and cloud migrations.

“Organizations need an experienced partner to help them navigate the challenges of moving SAP from running on-premises to the cloud,” said Velocity Technology Solutions Senior Vice President of the SAP Line of Business, Chance Veasey. “Velocity uses modern replication technologies such as CloudEndure from AWS to quickly and seamlessly migrate organizations to the cloud.”

“With Velocity and AWS investing significantly in SAP solutions, we can offset much, if not all, of the cloud migration costs for customers,” said Steve Kloeblen, CEO of Velocity Technology Solutions. “Velocity has a proven track record of helping customers accelerate their SAP journey to AWS.”

To learn more about the Velocity SAP Migration Factory program powered by VCAMP , contact awssales@velocitycloud.com.

About Velocity Technology Solutions