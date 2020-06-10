Covina, CA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global generic sterile injectables market accounted for US$ 68.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 196.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2%.
The report "Global Generic Sterile Injectables Market, By Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines, Immunoglobulin, Blood Factors, Antibiotics, and Others), By Therapeutic Application (Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Central Nervous System, Musculoskeletal System, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Drug Stores, and Retail Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide
Increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses particularly cancer across the world is expected to drive the demand for sterile injectable drugs in the coming years. In addition, growing number of drug manufacturers focusing on the production of drugs to treat cancer is also propelling growth of the target market. Further, rapid FDA approvals of sterile injectable drugs coupled with shortened approval times for new drug development in cancer cure is enhancing to dive drug supplies and is ultimately fueling demand in the global generic sterile injectables market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Generic Sterile Injectables Market”, By Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines, Immunoglobulin, Blood Factors, Antibiotics, and Others), By Therapeutic Application (Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Central Nervous System, Musculoskeletal System, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Drug Stores, and Retail Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of drug type, therapeutic application, distribution channel, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global generic sterile injectables market includes Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Aspen Pharmacare Holding, Ltd., Lupin Limited, Cipla Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Fresenius Kabi, AuroMedics Pharma LLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kay Pharma, CSC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Reddys Laboratories Limited
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
