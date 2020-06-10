Auction date June 17, 2020                     

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2022-06-01 1054 ﻿SE0003784461 3.50% 1,500
2031-05-12
1062
SE0013935319
0.125%
3,500

Settlement date June 22, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on June 17, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

         

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se