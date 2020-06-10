OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) Holland driver Herschel Evans has been honored as one of this year’s TravelCenters of America Citizen Driver Award winners. The Citizen Driver Award recognizes professional drivers who demonstrate traits that elevate respect in the truck driving profession, including good citizenship, safety, health and wellness, community involvement and leadership.



“Herschel Evans has been setting the standard not only for all professional drivers but also for his focus on helping others in need,” said Darren Hawkins, YRCW CEO. “We are so proud to have Herschel represent YRC Worldwide Companies and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

As part of the honor, winners may select a TA, Petro Stopping Center or TA Express location to be dedicated in their name, and TA will make a $2,500 donation to each winner’s charity of choice. Evans selected the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation as his charitable donation recipient, and the Petro station in Atlanta will be dedicated in his name.

“This accomplishment would not be possible without the support I’ve received from everyone at YRCW over the years,” said Herschel Evans, Holland driver. “In receiving the Citizen Driver Award, I’m grateful to have been allowed so many opportunities to serve our community through trucking, thanks to YRCW.”

In 2011, Evans took over an intercompany truck driving championship and transformed it into the Safety Drive for a Cure, and he’s been involved for 33 years with Atlanta Ride for Kids, a nationwide motorcycle charity ride – both of which benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Evans has received the 2018 Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Driver Excellence Award, and in 2013 the American Trucking Association honored him as an America’s Road Team Captain. In 2017, he was presented with the Mike Russell Trucking Image Award for representing the industry through his role as an America’s Road Team Captain. Evans is also very involved in volunteering for Convoy of Care.

In addition to operating as a City P&D driver, Evans serves as a trainer for Holland, ensuring all new hires begin their career with a strong focus on safety and service. Over the course of his 32-year driving career, he’s logged 3.1 million accident-free miles – a tremendous industry accomplishment.

This is the seventh annual recognition of the Citizen Driver Award, and TravelCenters only chose two drivers for 2020. In 2017, YRC Freight driver Jim Wilcox received the Citizen Driver Award.

Learn more at YRCW.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

