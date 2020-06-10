LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, today announces how the IntentKey can identify auto shoppers who have signaled an interest in a contact free shopping experience.



Online car shopping has become increasingly popular as the resources available to consumers provide more options, greater price transparency, the elimination of stress associated with negotiations and generally, the convenience of a home shopping experience. Consumer health safety concerns related to COVID-19 is influencing manufacturers towards a more end-to-end digital shopping experience for their products.

The IntentKey AI technology has been able to identify audience signals that potentially indicate both a concern related to Covid-19 and consequently, an interest in a safer shopping experience. The IntentKey has the ability to associate various audience signals and as a result predict intent. This AI can interpret tens of millions of signals simultaneously, grouping for example signals related to safety within the context of social distancing and online car buying such that the correct audience can be directed towards their desired online experience.

For this use case, the technology can differentiate between shoppers who are looking for a contactless versus traditional shopping experience, helping drive leads through the appropriate sales funnels for dealerships. “An increasing number of dealer groups are integrating online sales platforms into their websites,” said Tristan Cameron, VP of Sales & Account Management. “Those who can drive leads through the appropriate eCommerce funnel will be best equipped for success. The IntentKey is agnostic and can therefore partner with any contactless sales platform to help drive engagement.”

Cameron noted “These are exciting times for Inuvo. We’ve had tremendous success in driving leads to dealerships for some of the top auto brands. Now that we can model and drive actual online sales, our solution will be more impactful than ever before.”

About the IntentKeyTM

Inuvo®’s IntentKeyTM is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKeyTM to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKeyTM enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com