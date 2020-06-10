Covina, CA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global K-beauty products market accounted for US$ 10.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 31.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.0%.

The report "Global K-beauty Products Market, By Product Type (Sheet Masks, Cleansers, Moisturizers, Makeup, and Others), By End-user (Women, Men, Unisex, and Kids), By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Supermarket/Hypermarket, and Specialty/Monobrand Stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In December 2019, Sisun International, the company behind South Korean apparel retailer Michaa, launched it’s new sun care brand and is looking forward to expanding its business into the cosmetic market. It is the company’s second cosmetic brand.

In November 2019, Estée Lauder Companies acquired a K-beauty skincare brand Dr. Jart+. The brand focus on creating high-quality skincare products that fuse incredible innovation capabilities, dermatological science, and artistic expression making it a terrific, strategic addition to the company’s diverse portfolio of prestige beauty brands.

Analyst View:

Growth in cosmetics consumption among women owing to the rise in the number of female participation in social and economic activities has led to a strong positive impact on the global K-beauty products market. There is a superior demand for high priced premium cosmetics preceding to the growth of income levels. These factors substantially propel the market of K-beauty products across the globe. Moreover, K-beauty products not only satisfy women’s cosmetic products but also men’s beauty products. Therefore, new product launches for men’s cosmetics, which target and aid their skin issues further drives the growth of the K-beauty products market. Additionally, influence through social media is one of the most important terms for the global popularity of K-beauty products. Video tutorials and advertisements through online platforms such as Instagram and Facebook have created a marvelous influence over the viewers, which is consequently propelling the growth of the global market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global K-beauty Products Market”, By Product Type (Sheet Masks, Cleansers, Moisturizers, Makeup, and Others), By End-user (Women, Men, Unisex, and Kids), By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Supermarket/Hypermarket, and Specialty/Monobrand Stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global K-beauty products market accounted for US$ 10.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 31.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.0%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the sheet masks segment accounted for the highest K-beauty product share in 2019, due to its widespread demand among customers owing to affordable and fast-acting products. These products can report several skin conditions such as moisturizing, tightening, brightening, soothing, and help maintain the skin’s beauty and health. Therefore, due to its affordability and convenience of use, the sheet masks acquired the highest share in the K-beauty products market.

By the end-user, the target market is segmented into women, men, unisex, and kids.

By distribution channel, specialty and monobrand stores estimates for the highest market share among other channels as consumers buying beauty goods favor personal service and advice. Specialty stores provide benefits counseling to the customers, after-sales service, promotions, offers, and other similar strategies which make them extremely ideal for consumers.

By region, Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share in the K-beauty products market region segment. This is mainly attributed due to the presence of the largest consumers of K-beauty products are the Asian countries such as China, Hong Kong, India, and South Korea.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global K-beauty products market includes ABLE C&C CO., Ltd., Adwin Korea Corp, The Beauty Factory, Ltd., CK Beauty Enterprise Inc., Annie's Way International Co., Ltd., BNH Cosmetics, Bluehug, Inc., Ceragem Health and Beauty Co, Ltd., LG Household & Health Care, and AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

