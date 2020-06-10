Ainstein enables industrial vehicles to operate in hazardous conditions such as mines, agricultural fields and construction sites, where dust, snow, rain and other hazards prevent the typical camera and LiDAR solutions that are commonly deployed in self-driving passenger cars from working reliably.

Strategic partnership will leverage state-of-the-art technology for autonomous operations



WEST FARGO, N.D., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doosan Bobcat North America announced today it has partnered with Ainstein AI, Inc. – a radar technologies company headquartered in Lawrence, Kan. – to develop next-generation radar sensor systems for Bobcat® equipment. Through this partnership, Ainstein and Doosan Bobcat North America will collaborate to create radar-based sensing solutions to detect objects and people on job sites.

“This strategic partnership leverages the respective strengths of Bobcat and Ainstein to further advance our connected and autonomous technology,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation at Doosan Bobcat North America. “Working together, we can evolve autonomous operations and provide our customers with optimal productivity and the ultimate operator experience through sensor technology.”

Doosan Bobcat and Ainstein will collaborate to create next generation radar sensor solutions to detect objects and people on jobsites when using Bobcat equipment. At its core, the radar system developed by Ainstein collects object position data — like range, azimuth, elevation and doppler information — to provide real-time alerts to operators by incorporating a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence. This allows an operator to be more immersed in the task being performed as opposed to focusing on obstacle and collision avoidance. This technology will enable obstacle avoidance solutions and future technologies that support autonomous operations.

“At Ainstein, we design and develop radar systems that are smarter and more affordable, and offer complete solutions for autonomous vehicles,” said Andrew Boushie, vice president of Strategy and Partnerships at Ainstein. “We are excited to begin our partnership and collaboration with Doosan Bobcat North America.”

The partnership is part of Doosan Bobcat North America’s initiative to identify forward-looking solutions to help equipment owners and operators maximize their productivity, efficiency, and safety through innovation and technology.

“As a global market and innovation leader, we strive to provide our customers with the latest technological advancements,” said Honeyman. “Ainstein has shown the technical capabilities and commitment to customize industry-leading solutions for Bobcat. We look forward to a strong partnership to bring the latest innovation to empower our customers to accomplish more.”

About Doosan Bobcat North America

Doosan Bobcat North America is the U.S. and Canadian subsidiary of Doosan Bobcat Inc., representing the world-renowned brands of Bobcat® compact equipment, Doosan® portable power products and Geith® attachments. These companies are industry leaders in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing compact construction equipment, landscaping, agriculture and homeowner related-equipment, generators, air compressors, lighting systems, light compaction equipment, and attachments.

About Ainstein

Founded in 2015, Ainstein enables safer driving, flying, working and living through radar-based technology. Leveraging our radar technology and expertise, we are continuously imagining, developing and perfecting products that haven’t been built before. We make radar more affordable and easier to deploy, offering complete customized solutions for autonomous drones, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, and IoT Applications. We incorporate a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into all of our products. Headquartered in Lawrence, Kansas, Ainstein is in the business of improving safety and protecting valuable assets through innovation.

