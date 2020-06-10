Sydney, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Burkina Faso outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Burkina-Faso-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

The telecom sector in Burkina Faso continues to be stymied by slow regulatory procedures and insufficient mobile spectrum, compounded by the poor condition of fixed-line networks which has held back the development of fixed-line internet services and rendered such services among the most expensive globally. The fixed-line incumbent Onatel is now 61%-owned by Maroc Telecom. It operates the country’s fixed-line network as well as one of the three mobile networks, Telmob.

Mobile telephony has experienced strong growth since competition was introduced in 2000. There has been some fluidity in ownership, with Zain having been acquired by Bharti Airtel before being sold on to Orange Group in 2016. Although market penetration remains below the African average, is continues to grow steadily.

Onatel’s FasoNet is the country’s leading internet service provider, offering DSL and EV-DO services. Internet penetration is extremely low, exacerbated by the high cost of connectivity despite price cuts introduced since 2011 in the wake of improved international bandwidth via fibre links through adjacent countries. These links provide access to the region’s international submarine cables. Although about 50 ISPs have been licensed, only three compete with FasoNet, and collectively these have fewer than 1,000 subscribers.

As a result of poor fixed-line infrastructure the mobile operators have become significant players in the internet sector, accounting for most connections.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

Main One to increase broadband bandwidth with new fibre cable;

Government begins computer subsidy program for university students;

Burkina Faso joins G5 Sahel countries to eliminate roaming fees;

Orange Burkina Faso launches LTE-A services, extends Orange Money services;

Maroc Telecom increases its stake in Onatel to 61%;

Government prepares to amend legislation to improve regulations and the legal framework governing the telecom sector;

SES Networks renews contract to provide satellite services for government agencies;

Government proposes technology-neutral licences to boost mobile broadband connectivity;

Huawei starts phase one of a new national fibre backbone project;

Government progresses with XOF23.6 billion project to provide metropolitan fibre-optic infrastructure;

Vodafone Wholesale and Huawei complete cable to Ghanaian border;

International internet bandwidth increases to 17.7Gb/s;

Report update includes the regulator's annual reports and market statistical data to 2017, telcos' financial and operating data to Q1 2020, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Onatel, Telmob, Bharti Airtel (Zain, Celtel), Orange Burkina Faso, Moov (Telecel, Etisalat), FasoNet, ZCP, Delgi, Cenatrin, CFAO Technologies, River Telecom, Net Access, Maroc Telecom, Vivendi.

Key statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regulatory environment Regulatory authority Fixed-line developments NICI development plan Market liberalisation Second fixed-line and fourth mobile licence Universal Service Fund Mobile network developments Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Roaming

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile data Mobile broadband Major mobile operators Orange Burkina Faso (formerly Airtel, Zain, Celtel) Telmob (Onatel) Moov (Telecel) Mobile infrastructure 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Mobile content and applications m-payment m-health

Fixed-line broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Broadband statistics Public Internet access locations Computer program Other ISPs Fixed-line broadband technologies Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Other fixed broadband services WiMAX Broadband via satellite

Digital economy E-government E-education

Fixed-network operators Onatel

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network National telecom network Wireless Local Loop (WLL), CDMA2000 1x National fibre backbone Cloud-based services International infrastructure

Appendix – Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Burkina Faso – 2020 (e)

Table 2 – ICT parameters by service – 2010 – 2018

Table 3 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate in Burkina Faso – 2010 – 2018

Table 4 – Mobile operator market share of subscribers – 2011 – 2017

Table 5 – Mobile market revenue, investment – 2013 – 2017

Table 6 – SMS traffic – 2010 – 2017

Table 7 – Active mobile broadband subscribers – 2013 – 2018

Table 8 – Mobile internet subscribers – 2011 – 2017

Table 9 – Orange Burkina Faso mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Table 10 – Orange Burkina Faso financial data – 2016 – 2020

Table 11 – Onatel mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Table 12 – Fixed internet subscribers – 2010 – 2018

Table 13 – Fixed-line broadband subscribers – 2016 – 2018

Table 14 – Public telecentres – 2009 – 2017

Table 15 – DSL subscribers – 2005 – 2017

Table 16 – Onatel fixed broadband subscribers – 2016 – 2020

Table 17 – Onatel subscribers by service – 2010 – 2020

Table 18 – Fixed-line market revenue, investment – 2013 – 2017

Table 19 – Fixed-lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2019

Table 20 – CDMA subscribers – 2015 – 2017

Table 21 – Burkina Faso's international internet bandwidth – 2010 – 2017

Table 22 – Historic - ICT parameters by service – 2004 – 2009

Table 23 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate in Burkina Faso – 1999 – 2009

Table 24 – Historic - SMS traffic – 2003 – 2009

Table 25 – Historic - Orange Burkina Faso mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2009

Table 26 – Historic - Onatel mobile subscribers – 2007 – 2009

Table 27 – Historic - Onatel revenue – 2011 – 2014

Table 28 – Historic - Onatel annualised ARPU – 2011 – 2015

Table 29 – Historic - Onatel mobile subscribers – 2007 – 2009

Table 30 – Historic – Telecel mobile subscribers – 2007 – 2010

Table 31 – Historic - Internet users and penetration rate – 1999 – 2009

Table 32 – Historic - Fixed internet subscribers – 2006 – 2009

Table 33 – Historic - DSL subscribers – 2005 – 2009

Table 34 – Historic - Onatel financial data – 2011 – 2016

Table 35 – Historic - Wireless broadband subscribers – 2007 – 2013

Table 36 – Historic - Fixed-lines in service and teledensity – 1999 – 2009

Table 37 – Historic - CDMA lines in service – 2009 – 2014

Table 38 – Historic - Burkina Faso's international internet bandwidth – 2002 – 2009

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Overall Africa view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita – 2018

Chart 2 – West Africa - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita – 2018

Chart 3 – Africa – Middle-tier Telecoms Maturity Index (Market Challengers) – 2018

Chart 4 – West Africa –Telecoms Maturity Index by country – 2018

Chart 5 – West Africa mobile subscriber penetration versus mobile broadband penetration – 2018

Chart 6 – West Africa fixed and mobile penetration rates – 2018

Chart 7 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2005 – 2018

Chart 8 – Mobile operator market share of subscribers – 2011 – 2017

Chart 9 – Onatel subscribers by service – 2010 – 2020

Chart 10 – Fixed-lines in service and teledensity in Burkina Faso – 2005 – 2018

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 2 – West Africa - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country

Exhibit 3 – Map of Burkina Faso

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Burkina-Faso-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses