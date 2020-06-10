Sydney, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Mexico outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

With a population approaching 125 million and with relatively low broadband and mobile penetration, Mexico’s telecom sector retains significant potential for growth. The market is still dominated by the incumbent Telmex and by Grupo Televisa, which together retain about two thirds of subscribers overall. A regulator newly set up in 2013 has enforced measures aimed at removing barriers to foreign investment and at reducing the market share of these dominant operators. The reforms are helping to make Mexico’s telecom market more competitive. One result of competitive pressure is the decision of Telefónica Group to exit the Mexican telecoms market, a process which is being undertaken in stages which includes the sale of fibre assets, the migration of mobile subscribers to AT&T Mexico’s network and the return of spectrum concessions to the regulator. The Group sold units in Guatemala and El Salvador in March 2019.

In the fixed broadband sector significant changes are underway, with the main cable TV providers Megacable and Grupo Televisa widening their bundled services offerings, and with some important market consolidation. The fibre sector has shown particularly strong growth during the last two years as the key operators expand their network reach beyond the core densely urban areas.

The mobile market also continues to undergo considerable changes in the wake of regulatory efforts to curb the market dominance of Telcel. Although the MVNO segment has only a very small market share it continues to attract investment, and new players enter the market each year. A wholesale mobile network operating in the 700MHz band was set up in 2018 and will reach the vast majority of the population by 2025. Developments in 5G have been slow given the existing capacity of LTE, though the auction of spectrum in the 600MHz band (among the first globally) by late 2020 will stimulate the sector as operators launch services from 2021.

This report provides statistics and analyses on Mexico’s fixed-line market, as well as an overview of regulatory developments. The report also reviews the mobile market, including a range of statistical data as well as subscriber forecasts. In addition, the report covers the fixed and mobile broadband sectors, including an assessment of technological and regulatory developments.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

Televisa launches services as an MVNO;

Telefónica returns 800MHz, 1900MHz and 2.5GHz licences to the regulator;

Hughes Network Systems begins delivering first of 4,000 Wi-Fi hotspots to serve rural areas;

Movistar and AT&T sign network sharing deal;

Regulator confirms 600MHz auction for end-2020;

Movistar to hand back spectrum concessions as it exits Mexican market;

MNOs prepare to shut down legacy GSM networks;

Regulator rekindles SIM card registration program;

América Móvil develops m-payment platform with banks;

Report update includes the regulator's market data report to June 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q1 2020, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

América Móvil (Telcel, Telmex), Megacable, Cablemás, Cablevisión, Grupo Televisa, Maxcom, Sistemas Interactivos de Telecomunicaciones (SIT), Axtel, Megafón, InterCable, CFE, , AT&T Mexico (Iusacell, Nextel Mexico), Movistar (Telefónica Mexico), Globalstar, Unefón, Virgin Mobile, Weex, Alestra, Maxcom, Marcatel.

Key statistics

Regional Latin America Market Comparison Telecom Maturity Index by tier Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents South America Telecom Maturity Index Central America Telecom Maturity Index TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Historical overview Market analysis Telecoms reform

Regulatory environment Regulatory authorities Fixed-line developments Privatisation Deregulation Foreign investment rules Mobile network developments Spectrum auctions Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Roaming Telecom legislative reform SIM card registration

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile infrastructure Digital networks 4G (LTE) 2G Other infrastructure developments Open networks Satellite mobile IoT Mobile data SMS and MMS Mobile broadband Major mobile operators Telcel Movistar AT&T Mexico Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Mobile content and applications Mobile economy

Fixed-line broadband market Market analysis and statistical overview Government support Municipal broadband Broadband statistics Fixed-line broadband technologies Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) network Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators Introduction Telmex/América Móvil Megacable Grupo Televisa

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network National network infrastructure developments Smart infrastructure Smart grid technology Data centres

Glossary of abbreviations

