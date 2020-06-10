Sydney, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Finland outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Finland has developed one of most advanced mobile markets in Europe, and just as it was in the forefront of LTE developments so has it emerged as one of the pioneers in 5G. The regulator has auctioned spectrum in the 700MHz, 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands to enable network operators to extend the availability of LTE and 5G services nationally5G in Finland is crucial to realising the government’s roadmap for providing data of at least 100Mb/s by 2025.
Growth in the number of mobile subscribers has slowed, in line with the high penetration, while the market has shifted to mobile data and mobile broadband. To this end the network operators have concentrated on network upgrades, providing improved mobile broadband services to the 99% of the population already covered by LTE. Although market competition and regulated tariffs and termination rates have put pressure on operator revenue.
This report provides statistics and analyses on the Finnish mobile market, including key regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, the growth of mobile data services and the development of emerging technologies and networks such as HSPA, LTE and 5G.
Key developments:
- Regulator conclude 26GHz auction for 5G services;
- Telia Finland launches a commercial 5G network;
- DNA upgrades core and regional networks in preparation for 5G;
- Telenor completes its acquisition of DNA;
- Nokia and Telia deploy NB-IoT using spectrum in the 800MHz band;
- Telia and DNA make progress with joint mobile network to deliver services in Northern and Eastern Finland;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2018, telcos' financial and operating data to Q1 2020, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
Telia, DNA, Elisa, Digita.
