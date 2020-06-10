EDMONTON, Alberta, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes For Heroes Foundation www.h4hf.ca is proud to announce that City of Edmonton council approved the land re-designation for the second Homes For Heroes village to be built in the community of Evansdale. (153rd Ave NW and 94A ST NW) On June 9, council met to review the project and upon recommendation from the City of Edmonton planning department approved the project to move forward.



“This is a great achievement by our charity, the citizens of Edmonton and our supporters across Canada. We can now move forward with our plans to build this tiny home community featuring 20 homes, a resources center, onsite counselors office, and full wrap around support services for our Veterans having a difficult time transitioning back to civilian life. We are so thankful for the support given to us and our Canada Veterans by the businesses and citizens of Edmonton. So many stepped forward to lend their support for this village to be built in their community and we are thrilled we are now able to deliver for them. Edmonton is proud of those that have served, and this ruling is a fitting example of this pride.” stated David Howard, President and Co-Founder of Homes for Heroes Foundation.

“Serving your country sometimes comes at a cost to the individual service member. This Homes For Heroes initiative is one way the community at large can stand with their veterans to give them a helping hand in their time of need. They are deserving of our support.” stated Malcolm Bruce CEO Edmonton Global and Retired Lieutenant Colonel PPCLI.

Homes For Heroes Foundation www.h4hf.ca was developed in response to the growing number of Canadian Armed Forces members returning to civilian life who are now facing crisis. Thousands of Veterans are currently living on the streets in Canada and are having a challenging time integrating to civilian life. Homes For Heroes mandate is to build tiny home villages with full wrap around support services across Canada and end the issue of homelessness among our Canadian Veterans. Homes For Heroes first village opened in Calgary in November of 2019. The program has already seen success with tenants already graduating and 8 of the 15 current tenants working full time and all tenants working on their individual programs towards recovery.

“We are convinced that we have a model that could end homelessness among those that have stood on guard for Canada. What we need now is for more cities like Calgary and Edmonton to identify lands in their municipality for us to build on. With more than 5,000 veterans experiencing homeless across Canada there is a need for this project. Veterans Affairs have been a tremendous partner in the Calgary project as we expect them to be in Edmonton, but this is a big problem. One that needs the partnership support of local the governments, provincial government, the federal government, local businesses, individuals, and our charity. Together we are stronger and together we can send a message to those that sacrificed for us that we got their six.” stated David Howard, President and Co-Founder of Homes for Heroes Foundation.

Calgary Heart Beats

Homes for Heroes Foundation is proud to be selected as one of the charities receiving the funds from Calgary Heart Beats a Live Stream Charity Concert designed to support five Calgary charities and the local economy due to COVID-19, through online donations. The virtual event will take place on Saturday June 27 and will feature special performances by Calgary born musicians Paul Brandt, Loverboy, Lindsay Ell, Tate McRae, Kiesza, and Reuben and The Dark. www.heartbeatslive.ca The virtual concert aims to raise $1 million dollars to support five local charities.

Media Contact

David Howard

President and Co-Founder

Homes For Heroes Foundation

dave@h4hf.ca

403-620-4255

www.h4hf.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7290c3ce-124a-4dc9-9806-3db22bab4991



