However, the high cost of hematology analyzers, product recalls, and slow adoption of advanced hematology instruments in emerging countries are factors restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.



High-end hematology analyzers to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By price range, the hematology instruments market is segmented into high-end, mid-range, and low-end hematology analyzers.The lower cost of these analyzers, in comparison with high-end analyzers, is a key factor driving the adoption of these instruments.



Moreover, the smaller development, validation, and launch period for mid-range hematology analyzers (approximately two years) also contribute to overall market growth. As a result, several leading players are focused on the development of innovative technologies for mid-range hematology analyzers in the market



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population and the resultant growth in the incidence of thalassemia, sickle-cell anemia, and leukemia. Moreover, the improved healthcare infrastructure in countries like Japan, China, and Australia; rising number of general surgeries and organ transplantations; and the growing number of ongoing research activities are other factors also contributing to the high growth of this segment.



The major players in the hematology analyzers and reagents market are Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Boule Diagnostics (Sweden), HORIBA (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), BioSystems (Spain), Diatron (Hungary), Drew Scientific (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Mindray (China), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and Roche (Switzerland) among others.



This report studies the hematology analyzers and reagents market based on products & services; the hematology products & services market is further categorized on the basis of price range, end user, and region.The report studies the factors affecting market growth, analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the study analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends. The research report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to the five key regions and respective countries.



