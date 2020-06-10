Philadelphia, PA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hotels and Resorts announced today the launch of its health and safety program, Rest Assured™, at each of its portfolio hotels.

“As we welcome guests back to our hotels, we are excited to announce the launch of our newly designed health and safety program, Rest Assured, in conjunction with our proprietary sustainability program, EarthView. Our newly implemented cleanliness program is focused on the well-being our of guests, our associates, and our communities. Advanced cleaning practices are complemented by innovative technologies to streamline guest experience and support transparent communication before and throughout our guests’ stays. In preparation of launching Rest Assured, our associates have undergone extensive training to ensure we exceed expectations for guest and associates’ health and safety at our hotels,” stated Mr. Jay H. Shah, Hersha’s Chief Executive Officer.

Rest Assured’s 5-point program takes a holistic and innovative approach to guest experience, safety, and well-being:

Safety is Priority: We have updated our cleaning protocols based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA). Our cleaning procedures utilize EPA-approved disinfectants for use and effectiveness against viruses, bacteria, and other airborne pathogens. We have increased the frequency of cleaning with advanced cleaning techniques that utilize UV light technology and HEPA filtration, which were developed with our guests’ and associates’ safety as the top priority. Our focus on disinfecting hightouched surfaces is denoted with a message from the housekeeping team and indicator bands in guestrooms.

Service Reimagined: We have transformed our operational processes to accommodate physical distancing efforts and established new service offerings to deliver the same guest amenities in reimagined ways.

We have transformed our operational processes to accommodate physical distancing efforts and established new service offerings to deliver the same guest amenities in reimagined ways. Innovative Accommodation: We are leveraging innovative technologies to alleviate guests’ concerns as they start to travel again. Guests have the opportunity to utilize mobile check-in and contactless dining and fitness options at many hotels across our portfolio.

Proactive Communication: Clear communication and transparent accountability have always been an emphasis at Hersha. From booking through checkout, we have made information readily available on our cleaning practices and service offerings - found on our websites and through increased signage at our hotels. Associates have undergone extensive training, are well informed, and happy to answer any questions.

Together We Thrive: We believe that together, we create a brighter, healthier future for our guests, associates, and communities. To that end, we've implemented plexiglass partitions at our front desks, hand sanitizer stations throughout the hotels, and are providing associates with the appropriate safety gear and equipment.

Full program details can be found at www.hersha.com/restassured as well as on each of our hotel websites.

***

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT”. For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com

About HHM

HHM operates 135 hotels across the United States. It provides turnkey hotel management, investment, and development services for independent hotels and leading brand affiliations through Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. HHM’s highly experienced team is accustomed to serving as a fiduciary to publicly traded companies, joint ventures, institutional real estate owners and private investors. Additional information on HHM can be found at hhmhospitality.com

About EarthView

Hersha Hotels and Resorts embraces environmental and community stewardship as an integral part of maintaining and building a successful business. In 2010, the company conceptualized and developed a proprietary corporate program called EarthView®, encompassing a “triple bottom line” approach to sustainability and became a leader in green hospitality. The program, enrolled in over 100 hotels nationwide, delivers environmental and conservation initiatives that positively impact a hotel’s bottom line while simultaneously improving the wellbeing of its guests, employees, communities and the planet. Additional information on EarthView can be found at hersha.com/EarthView

