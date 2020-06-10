Philadelphia, PA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hotels and Resorts announced today the launch of its health and safety program, Rest Assured™, at each of its portfolio hotels.
“As we welcome guests back to our hotels, we are excited to announce the launch of our newly designed health and safety program, Rest Assured, in conjunction with our proprietary sustainability program, EarthView. Our newly implemented cleanliness program is focused on the well-being our of guests, our associates, and our communities. Advanced cleaning practices are complemented by innovative technologies to streamline guest experience and support transparent communication before and throughout our guests’ stays. In preparation of launching Rest Assured, our associates have undergone extensive training to ensure we exceed expectations for guest and associates’ health and safety at our hotels,” stated Mr. Jay H. Shah, Hersha’s Chief Executive Officer.
Rest Assured’s 5-point program takes a holistic and innovative approach to guest experience, safety, and well-being:
Full program details can be found at www.hersha.com/restassured as well as on each of our hotel websites.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT”. For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com
About HHM
HHM operates 135 hotels across the United States. It provides turnkey hotel management, investment, and development services for independent hotels and leading brand affiliations through Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. HHM’s highly experienced team is accustomed to serving as a fiduciary to publicly traded companies, joint ventures, institutional real estate owners and private investors. Additional information on HHM can be found at hhmhospitality.com
About EarthView
Hersha Hotels and Resorts embraces environmental and community stewardship as an integral part of maintaining and building a successful business. In 2010, the company conceptualized and developed a proprietary corporate program called EarthView®, encompassing a “triple bottom line” approach to sustainability and became a leader in green hospitality. The program, enrolled in over 100 hotels nationwide, delivers environmental and conservation initiatives that positively impact a hotel’s bottom line while simultaneously improving the wellbeing of its guests, employees, communities and the planet. Additional information on EarthView can be found at hersha.com/EarthView
