Covina, CA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mindfulness meditation apps market accounted for US$ 153.6 Million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 341.9 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3%.
The report. "Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market, By Operating System (IOS, Android, and Others), By Service Type (Paid and Free), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Growing consumer awareness
Due to increasing levels of stress and shrinking level of attention among consumers, they are actively relying on smart applications for relief. This, in turn, leads to drive growth of the global mindfulness meditation apps market. Convergence of academic curriculum and mental health education is bringing new opportunities for market players to boost growth of the target market. Universities and schools are utilizing such apps to rewire the learning capabilities of students and help them thrive in academics.
Increasing strategic partnerships and collaborations
Companies involved in mindfulness meditation application market are paying attention to roll-out new characteristics which are driving consumer convenience. Furthermore, brands are focusing on launching smart features, such as individual sound timers and sound volume, which would be active in weaving fruitful customer experiences. Additionally, key players are also depending on A/B testing to study user responses to variants of in-app experiences. Companies involved in mindfulness meditation application market continue to hinge on strategic collaborations and partnerships in a bid to reap benefits from shared capabilities and resources.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market”, By Operating System (IOS, Android, and Others), By Service Type (Paid and Free), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global mindfulness meditation apps market includes Mindfulness Everywhere Ltd., Committee for Children, Ten Percent Happier, Smiling Mind, Deep Relax, Inner Explorer, Inc., Insights Network, Inc., Stop, Breathe, & Think PBC, and Simple Habit, Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
