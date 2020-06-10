Verkkokauppa.com Oyj     Stock Exchange Release       10 June 2020 at 19:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 10 June 2020

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date10 June 2020 
Bourse tradeBUY
ShareVERK
Amount17,000shares
Average price/share5.2883EUR
Total Cost89,901.10EUR

Company now holds a total of 176,651 shares
including the shares repurchased on 10 June 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg           Antti Väliaho

 

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment