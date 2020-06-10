New York, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small-Scale LNG Market by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05164661/?utm_source=GNW

3 billion in 2020 to USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.6%, during the forecast period. It is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for small-scale LNG from heavy-duty vehicles, marine transport, and industrial & power applications. The growth of these industries is expected to further propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, factors, such as limited receiving terminal infrastructure in APAC and fluctuating price of small-scale LNGs are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Liquefaction segment is likely to drive the global market during the forecast period

The small-scale LNG market has been segmented on the basis of type as liquefaction and regasification.The liquefaction segment accounted for the larger share of the market during the forecast period.



The market growth in this segment is attributed to the increase in export of LNG, which requires liquefaction before it can be transported from one port to another. These factors are expected to increase demand during the forecast period.



Heavy-duty vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The heavy-duty vehicles segment is growing rapidly owing to the increasing use of LNG as fuel in heavy-duty vehicles, especially in China and European countries.LNG is the most viable option for long-haul LNG-fueled trucks globally.



In heavy-duty vehicles, the density of LNG can vary considerably over a range of saturation pressures and storage temperatures.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to significant developments in various end-use applications such as industrial & power, heavy-duty vehicles, and marine transport.The growing population and economic growth in major countries, such as China and Taiwan, and growing disposable income will also drive the market.



Europe is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the small-scale LNG marketplace.

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 40%

• By Designation – C-Level Executives: 30%, Directors: 50%, Others: 20%

• By Region – North America: 30%, Europe: 40%, APAC: 10%, Middle East & Africa: 10% and South America: 10%



The small-scale LNG market comprises major solution providers, such as The Linde Group (Germany), Wartsila Corporation (Finland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), General Electric (US), Engie (France), and Gazprom (Russia) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the small-scale LNG market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



