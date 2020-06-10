At EQIBank, digital still means personal. Private Banking is the art of delivering a service which is both highly personal and discreet, going well beyond financial services. Whether it’s working with your private banker, developing the optimal trust solution, or being pampered by a global concierge service, you can access it when you need it, around the clock.

EQIBank is a global, digital bank and financial services organisation for corporations and High-Net-Worth Individuals. We serve clients through three global businesses: Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Digital Asset Custody. With EQIBank, you are empowered to bank globally from one digital bank. That is to say, you can simply view all your accounts online in one place and move money between these accounts. As one of the world’s most innovative international banks, we connect you to a range of services worldwide.

San Francisco, California, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global has successfully closed the first tranche of a multi-million-dollar convertible note for EQITrade Limited. The company is a financial technology firm whose subsidiaries include EQIBank, a leading digital bank for businesses and high-net-worth individuals in 180 countries.

Combining a low-cost global banking network with real time insights, EQIBank offers clients personal and corporate accounts, card services, exchange, lending, custody, and wealth management. Its multi-channel and scalable core platforms provide streamlined on-boarding, simple user interfaces, and end-to-end solutions with a strong focus on client experience. Unlike its competitors, its services are offshore and tax-exempt.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-registered broker dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC.

“We are very impressed with the speed with which US Capital Global managed to fund the first tranche of the convertible note,” said Jason Blick, CEO at EQITrade Limited. “We look forward to continuing to work with the US Capital Global team as we expand our business into new markets.”

“We are pleased to have financed this global, market-disruptive FinTech firm through our US Capital Global Business Credit Income Fund, LP,” said Charles Towle, Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “With the current COVID-19 pandemic, I believe EQIBank is ideally positioned to develop a new global standard of tailored personal and corporate online banking services.”

About EQIBank Limited

EQIBank is one of the world’s leading innovative banks and strives to provide more products to more countries than any other digital bank. EQIBank is the world’s first global digital bank aimed solely at businesses and high-net-worth individuals and provides offshore, tax-exempt, and tailored personal and corporate banking services to clients in 180 countries. With 24/7 cloud-based access, real time insights, and high barriers to entry, EQIBank’s strategy is to accelerate simplification, using Open Banking Standards and Open APIs to create a new global standard of banking. www.eqibank.com

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC, which acts as a registered placement agent for companies, funds, and projects. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

