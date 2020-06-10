Press release

June 10, 2020

Edenred successfully issues €600 million in bonds

Edenred today announced the success of its €600 million 9-year bond issue. The bonds will mature on June 18, 2029 and pay a coupon of 1.375%.

The bond issue will enable the Group to strengthen its financial resources and extend the average maturity of its debt under favorable conditions. Edenred will allocate the net proceeds from the issue to general corporate purposes, as well as to refinancing €250 million in bonds with a coupon of 2.625% maturing in late October 2020.

Placed with a diverse base of international institutional investors, the bond issue was more than 2 times oversubscribed, with total demand exceeding €1.2 billion.

The success of the transaction reflects the market’s confidence in the Group’s credit quality, following on from the renewal of its “Strong Investment Grade” (BBB+A-2 Outlook stable) credit rating by Standard & Poor’s in May.

Patrick Bataillard, Executive Vice President, Finance, said: “Through the amount raised, the time to maturity and the conditions obtained, the success of this bond issue once again demonstrates the confidence investors place in the strength of Edenred’s model and outlook. The transaction is part of our policy of actively managing our financial resources, aimed at securing our financing options over the long term while optimizing our cost of debt and giving us all the flexibility needed to pursue our Next Frontier strategic plan.”

Barclays, Crédit Agricole CIB and Société Générale CIB served as global coordinators and joint active bookrunners. BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan also acted as joint active bookrunners.

Edenred is a leading services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal vouchers), fleet and mobility (fuel cards, commuter vouchers), incentives (gift vouchers, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.

Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more user-friendly every day.

In 2019, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €31 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and MSCI Europe.

Edenred is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.

