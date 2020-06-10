ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company) informs its shareholders that its annual general meeting (AGM), as well as its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be held on 26 June 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) and 11:00 am CEST (the AGM and EGM are collectively referred to as the General Meetings). Considering the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travels and gatherings, these General Meetings will be held without a physical presence, as permitted by Luxembourg law.

The convening notice (the Convening Notice) detailing the agenda of both the AGM and the EGM was filed with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies, and published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Tageblatt, on 10 June 2020. The procedures for voting at these General Meetings are set out in the Convening Notice.

This Convening Notice together with all ancillary documents and preparatory information relating to the General Meetings, and specifically the proxy voting form which needs to be sent by e-mail to investor.relations@solutions30.com before 24 June 2020, are available to shareholders and can be consulted as well as downloaded on the Company's website at https://www.solutions30.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/



During the AGM, shareholders will be invited to an advisory vote for the first time on:

the remuneration report on the compensation awarded to the members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board for the 2019 financial year (please refer to section 2.4 of the annual report ) ;

During the EGM, shareholders will be asked to approve a revised version of the Company’s articles of association. The submitted amendments aim to introduce the necessary provisions in order to proceed with the transfer of SOLUTIONS 30 shares from Euronext Growth to the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

For any further information, please:

visit the Investor Relations / General Meeting section of the website: http://www.solutions30.com where all relevant documents are available;

