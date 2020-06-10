Irvine, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nonprofit education organization MIND Research Institute announced that education leader Jaime Casap has joined its board of directors.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Casap to the board," said MIND’s Chairman John Phelan. "Jaime is an incredible advocate for the transformative power of technology on education—not just for schools and teachers, but also for students and how they experience problem solving.”

Through his role as the Education Evangelist at Google, Inc., Casap collaborates with school systems, educational organizations, and leaders across the country to better leverage technology in building a culture of innovation that supports students and teachers. A teacher, author, and thought leader, he speaks on technology and education at events around the world. He engages with teachers, families, and thought leaders on social media as well.

Some of Casap’s watershed accomplishments in his role at Google include launching Google Apps for Education for higher education in 2006 and for K-12 in 2010. He also drove the effort to bring Chromebooks into the education environment starting in 2011, where the devices currently hold 60% share of the market.

“I am excited to use my 14 years of experience at Google to help the MIND Research Institute team think through strategies that make MIND’s programs relevant to every student in the world,” said Casap. “I have been a fan of ST Math since the first time I saw it. The program shows that we can use science and research to not just teach our students math, but instead teach them that math is part of the problem-solving experience. When I talk to my own children, I talk to them about how math is just life—it’s all around us. That’s what MIND’s mission is all about.”

“Jaime’s outstanding work in the education field, and the passion he has for teaching and learning, are so perfectly aligned with MIND and our mission,” said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. “Technology and innovation are playing a critical role in this rapidly changing education landscape, and Jaime can help us partner even more effectively with schools, families, and communities to mathematically equip all students to solve the world’s most challenging problems.”

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers, and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon, and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

Attachment

Kelsey Skaggs MIND Research Institute 949-345-8722 kskaggs@mindresearch.org