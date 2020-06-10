ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Lens, the leading provider of SaaS-based software for portfolio planning and resource optimization, announced today that Ted Reynolds has been promoted to lead public sector sales across both the Federal and the State & Local verticals for the business as Executive Vice President, Public Sector. This is a key role for both the growth and strategy of the business as Decision Lens' new “Decision Lens Accelerate” platform, launched in March of 2020, is seeing scalable and repeatable public sector growth.

“Ted has a proven track record of successfully scaling our business and delivering against increasingly aggressive performance targets. Since joining Decision Lens in 2017, Ted has been instrumental in expanding multiple areas of the public sector business, curating and delivering large enterprise-class deals, and at the same time building a best-in-class and process-driven sales team,” explains John Saaty, CEO. “We are excited to have Ted join the Decision Lens Executive team.”

Prior to joining Decision Lens, Ted was with Planview where he ran the Federal and Mid-Atlantic Sector business, with overall responsibility for the development and execution of sales strategy, marketing, operations, and revenue attainment. Ted’s previous experience entailed sales and technical leadership positions across a broad variety of companies and domains, including portfolio management, enterprise architecture, business process optimization, and ECM.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens is portfolio planning software that enables organizations to create dynamic and scalable plans where course corrections are informed by a regular convergence of strategy, data, and performance. Our software's algorithms enable forward progress towards the execution of strategy through automated recommendations, smarter resource allocation, enterprise visibility, and better results.

