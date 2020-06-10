New York, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wound Dressings Market by Type, Wound Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03932644/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of advanced wound dressings and the risk factors associated with wound dressings are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Advanced wound dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market, by type, in 2019

Based on type, the wound dressings market is segmented into traditional wound dressings and advanced wound dressings.The advanced wound dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market, by type, in 2019.



This can be attributed to an increase in the incidence of diseases such as diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, and pressure ulcers. The increasing incidence of diabetes, growing patient awareness, and the rising occurrence of HAIs are also expected to drive the growth of this segment.



Surgical and traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market, by wound type, in 2019

Based on wound type, the wound dressings market has been segmented into surgical and traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns and other wounds. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of surgical procedures performed.



Hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market, by end user, in 2019

Based on end users, the wound dressings market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and clinics; home care settings; and other end users.The hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market in 2019.



This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of age-related conditions and a large number of treatment procedures carried out in hospitals.



North America will continue to dominate the wound dressings market during the forecast period

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the wound dressings market, followed by Europe. The large share of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major market players in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and the RoW- 10%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Smith & Nephew (UK)

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US)

• ConvaTec Group plc (UK)

• Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

• 3M (US)

• PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

• Cardinal Health (US)

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)

• Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

• Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Hollister Incorporated (US)

• DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US)

• Advancis Medical (UK)

• Urgo Medical (France)

• DermaRite Industries, LLC (US)

• Shield Line (US)

• Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (China)

• Zeni Medical (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global wound dressings market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, wound type, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall wound dressings market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03932644/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001