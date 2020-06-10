MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 28, 2020 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.
At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Martin Schwartz
|60,500,301
|99.02
|599,198
|0.98
|Alan Schwartz
|60,498,189
|99.02
|601,310
|0.98
|Jeffrey Schwartz
|58,975,812
|96.52
|2,123,687
|3.48
|Jeff Segel
|60,498,845
|99.02
|600,654
|0.98
|Maurice Tousson
|60,290,063
|98.68
|809,436
|1.32
|Dian Cohen
|60,519,099
|99.05
|580,400
|0.95
|Alain Benedetti
|60,524,103
|99.06
|575,396
|0.94
|Norman M. Steinberg
|60,683,455
|99.32
|416,044
|0.68
|Sharon Ranson
|60,981,381
|99.81
|118,118
|0.19
|Brad A. Johnson
|60,717,609
|99.37
|381,890
|0.63
Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel’s website at www.dorel.com.
At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel’s auditors.
In addition, a resolution in the form annexed as Schedule A to Dorel’s Management Proxy Circular dated April 28, 2020, ratifying an amendment to By-Law No. 2015-1 so as to increase the quorum requirement for shareholders’ meetings, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|60,780,340
|99.48
|319,159
|0.52
Profile
Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.
CONTACTS:
MaisonBrison Communications
Rick Leckner
(514) 731-0000
Dorel Industries Inc.
Jeffrey Schwartz
(514) 934-3034
Dorel Industries, Inc.
Westmount, Quebec, CANADA
Dorel Industries Inc..jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: