FRESNO, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro Travel Network Inc., (PTVL) is a 17-year old company that had spent those 17 years of existence solely in the travel industry. While the time spent in the industry was fruitful, there comes a time when strategies & directions change. As of March 23rd, 2020, PTN has sold the Host Travel Agency assets to Gold Medal Solutions LLC. The deal was in the works for over 8 months and finally came to completion. Obviously, the timing could not have been better with the current crisis encompassing the globe and gutting the travel industry.



After 17 years of operating the host travel agency we believed it was time to become more diversified for just such times as we as a humanity are experiencing today. While the plan has been in place for nearly a year these things take time to complete. We are currently in the process of transitioning the operations of that asset to the new owners. Please understand that we only sold the assets along with over $650,000.00 in long and short term, liabilities. We did not sell the company. PTN is also in the process of acquiring name and ticker change approval from FINRA.



Please continue to look for new filings and press releases as we continue to work towards getting our name change completed, agreements signed and getting current with OTC and as we continue to grow the business and announce new launches and partnerships.

PTVL holds no convertible debt, will not engage in a reverse split, and has no plans for dilution.



Safe Harbor Statement: This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company in addition to historical information. Various factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Viewers of the press release are advised to check the documents filed by the company with the Securities & Exchange Commission, including Forms 10-K & 10-Q for descriptions of risk and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Casey Musick – CEO/President

Email: casey@protravelnetwork.com



