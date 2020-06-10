WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), was recently named one of the highest ranked locally-based banks on Forbes’ second annual World’s Best Banks list . Overall WSFS ranked number 21 in the United States. This is the first time WSFS has made the global list.



Forbes partnered with Statista to produce the list, surveying more than 40,000 banking customers across the globe for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Banks were rated on general customer satisfaction and important attributes including trust, fees, digital services and financial advice. Between five and 75 banks were identified as top banks in each country based on the total evaluations collected, the number of banks in the specific country and the scores achieved.

“We appreciate that our Customers acknowledge and value our commitment to service,” said Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO, WSFS Bank. “For more than 188 years, WSFS Bank has been delivering on our mission, ‘We Stand For Service.’ Now more than ever, our local roots matter as we stand ready to serve our community and Customers.”

WSFS Bank is the largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region, one of the most demographically rich and vibrant economies in the United States.

